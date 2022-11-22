Read full article on original website
KWTX
Two local central Texas organizations feeds over 400 homeless people for Thanksgiving
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two local central Texas organizations fed those in need this holiday. Both the Salvation Army Community Kitchen and Mission Waco were packed with people and the thanksgiving favorites. The goal is to feed hundreds of people who are less fortunate, like Ray Sanchez. “I see all...
WacoTrib.com
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
texasbreaking.com
Texas City Council’s Steps To Repeal Marijuana Decriminalization Measures Leaves Voters Gravely Upset
Two integral councils of Texas city recently decided to hold back on the marijuana decriminalization measures which left the local voters gravely upset. These measures were approved by the voters of Harker Heights and Killen councils. What were the Texas marijuana propositions all about?. As per the approved propositions, people...
KBTX.com
Little to no volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving at Brazos Valley nonprofits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is usually a time when organizations see an influx of people signing up to volunteer. This year Brazos Valley Food Bank said they have been preparing to get food to their partners so that staff will be able to spend time with their families for the holidays.
fox44news.com
Eight hospitalized in McLennan County crash
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eight people are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash in McLennan County. According to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 77 and Levi Parkway after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Robinson VFD, AMR Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Robinson Police Department all responded to the scene.
coveleaderpress.com
Central Texas College holds press conference about preparations for upcoming solar eclipse
On April 8, 2024, locals will be treated to a truly spectacular, once in a lifetime event, a total solar eclipse in which the Central Texas area will be in the path of totality. The moon will completely block out the sun, the temperature will drop, and birds will fall silent.
Cameron Herald
Commissioners move forward with renovations to professional building
Milam County Commissioners voted 3-1 to take on additional debt to help repair and rebuild the old professional building on the Milam County Annex during a meeting on Monday. They approved issuing up to $2 million in tax notes to assist with paying for repairs at the old professional building. Commissioner Henry Hubnik was the only opposing vote.
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
We Want Answers After Just Cooking And More In Harker Heights, Texas Caught Fire
(Harker Heights, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure how the fire started at Just Cooking And More in Harker Heights, but what I can say is that my prayers definitely go out to the owner and every one of his staff members. JUST COOKING AND MORE IS NOT JUST...
fox44news.com
Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
KBTX.com
Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
KWTX
Report: Harker Heights council votes to recall new marijuana ordinance
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday voted to repeal a new voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Daily Herald reported late Tuesday night that Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, and council members Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino, and Sam Halabi voted...
Taylor Tension continues: protesters crash pride group’s movie night, dueling parades still planned next weekend
KXAN has reached out to representatives of TAMA and has yet to receive a response, confirming or denying if protesters are affiliated with the group.
KWTX
Voters upset after two central Texas city councils push back on marijuana decriminalization measures approved at ballot box
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some voters in Central Texas are upset after two city councils took action to repeal and place Proposition A, a measure that decriminalized marijuana up to four ounces, on hold. Voters in Killeen and Harker Heights approved the measures at the ballot box on Nov. 8....
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Agrees To Build A $4 Million Dollar Sewer Line In Exchange For Annexation
The Bryan city council agrees to spend $4 million dollars to extend city sewer service to the site of future housing developments that are outside city limits. The agreement that was approved without discussion at last Thursday’s council meeting involves multiple groups of property owners between FM 1179 and Old Reliance Road and east of the Austin’s Colony subdivision.
Elizabeth Holmes recommended to serve sentence in Bryan minimum security federal prison
BRYAN, Texas — The judge who oversaw the trial of Elizabeth Holmes has recommended the former Theranos CEO serve her over 11 year sentence in a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan. Holmes was convicted for duping investors in a startup that aimed to revolutionize blood testing and promise...
Killeen City Council approves temporary pause on marijuana decriminalization ordinance
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday night to put a temporary pause on Proposition A, or the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, until Dec. 6. City councilmembers voted for the pause, or the moratorium, after they unanimously voted 6-0 to canvass the Midterm...
kwhi.com
FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP
A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
Missing Person Alert issued for 27-year-old Bryan man
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help in finding a missing 27-year-old man from Bryan. The sheriff's office says Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies...
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
