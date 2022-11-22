ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

WacoTrib.com

Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Eight hospitalized in McLennan County crash

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eight people are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash in McLennan County. According to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 77 and Levi Parkway after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Robinson VFD, AMR Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Robinson Police Department all responded to the scene.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Cameron Herald

Commissioners move forward with renovations to professional building

Milam County Commissioners voted 3-1 to take on additional debt to help repair and rebuild the old professional building on the Milam County Annex during a meeting on Monday. They approved issuing up to $2 million in tax notes to assist with paying for repairs at the old professional building. Commissioner Henry Hubnik was the only opposing vote.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Report: Harker Heights council votes to recall new marijuana ordinance

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday voted to repeal a new voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Daily Herald reported late Tuesday night that Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, and council members Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino, and Sam Halabi voted...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Agrees To Build A $4 Million Dollar Sewer Line In Exchange For Annexation

The Bryan city council agrees to spend $4 million dollars to extend city sewer service to the site of future housing developments that are outside city limits. The agreement that was approved without discussion at last Thursday’s council meeting involves multiple groups of property owners between FM 1179 and Old Reliance Road and east of the Austin’s Colony subdivision.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP

A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Missing Person Alert issued for 27-year-old Bryan man

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help in finding a missing 27-year-old man from Bryan. The sheriff's office says Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies...
BRYAN, TX

