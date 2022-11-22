ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Point, OR

Reason.com

Oregon's Newly Legal Magic Mushroom Industry Could Be Strangled by Restrictive Zoning Regulations

Magic mushrooms are starting to win the war on drugs in Oregon. Now comes the harder task of winning approval from local zoning officials. Back in 2020, Beaver State voters passed the first-ever ballot initiative allowing adults 21 and up to consume psilocybin (the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms) in special "psilocybin service centers" with a licensed "facilitator" present. Come January, the Oregon Health Authority will start accepting license applications for such centers.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

Snow Storms and Arctic Air Expected Next Week. Travel Impacts Beginning Sunday

Winter Weather Returns This Week – Travel impacts expected beginning Sunday – Very cold arctic air expected by December 1st. Winter weather is expected to make a return to the local area and the mountain passes starting Sunday afternoon. A new snow storm is expected to begin impacting Highway 58 and Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls as early as noon Sunday. Additional snowfall is expected around Wednesday followed by very cold arctic air settling in the area around December 1st. For more detailed weather briefings please consider becoming a subscriber to our news service. We have daily weather updates and early forecast projections posted regularly in our app.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
medfordoregon.gov

Tis' the Season for Holiday Events Around Medford!

The following are upcoming holiday events that are happening around the City:. Bring the whole family and join us for a night of holiday fun! Festival activities include the holiday tree lighting, photo opportunities with Santa, a candy cane hunt and more! The event runs from 4:30-8 PM at Pear Blossom Park (Along 4th, 5th and 6th Streets). Attendance is free.
MEDFORD, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Ashland festival of lights holiday celebration

Ashland, Ore. -- Don't forget to check out the 30th annual Festival of lights that will kick off the holiday celebration in Ashland plaza today. Ashland chamber and travel will produce these fantastic light decorations, with over one million lights to be revealed. At 2 pm, music performances will begin...
ASHLAND, OR
klcc.org

Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon

Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Central Point Police announces new police chief

CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- At the start of the new year, the Central Point Police Department will have a chief in charge. On Wednesday Central Point Police Chief Kristine Allison announced on Facebook that the City Manager had internally appointed Captain Scott Logue as the next Chief of Police for the city.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam

The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT

A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE

