ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla Historical Society creating research area

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjQN6_0jK9zALD00 A gift of bound volumes of the Molalla Pioneer helped get the wheels turning on research-focused area

A gift of bound Molalla Pioneer newspapers helped inspire the Molalla Area Historical Society to create a more user-friendly space for visitors to research Molalla history.

It all started when the Molalla Pioneer gave the historical society its bound volumes from 1953-2009, said Iris Riley, president of the Molalla Area Historical Society.

Since then, "we had kept them upstairs in an accession area and office space in our 1865 VonderAhe House on the same utility shelving they were on in the Herald-Pioneer office in Canby," she said. "A visit from Molalla High School soccer coach Ryan Gates and his dad, Mike, to research the history of high school soccer teams in Molalla inspired us to create a more user-friendly space for people researching Molalla history."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oOQe_0jK9zALD00

That got the wheels turning and after months of planning and design, "we heard of a local company, Foothills Cabinets, that pretty much does word of mouth business," Riley said. "Dave and Tim Snodderly did a marvelous job of bringing our dreams of an expanded research library to life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jK9zALD00

The custom cabinetry and shelving have been built and installed and there was an event Nov. 20 to benefit the library, which was open, even in its transitional state, for visitors to enjoy.

Currently, the historical society staff is reorganizing its archives and files for easier accessibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgAmM_0jK9zALD00

"We plan on having a grand opening of the Molalla Area Historical Research Library when the Dibble House Museum complex opens in the spring," Riley said. "The library will be dedicated to Dorothy Del Ridings, a well-known and loved teacher in the area, and one of the founders of the historical society."

With the new research area coming together, the historical society is in the midst of fundraising to purchase furnishings, lighting, and archival supplies. Donations to this effort can be made to the Molalla Area Historical Society through its website at http://dibblehouse.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mollala Pioneer

Briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in the coming weeksSnowman voting about to begin The 5th annual Snowman Contest in downtown Canby is here for another season. The event is open to all organizations, businesses and clubs. As always, the snowmen will be displayed in downtown Canby during the month of December. To vote on your favorite creations, go to www.hotroddreamworks.com/contest.aspx. Voting runs online from Dec. 2-25. Holiday flea market set for Aurora The annual Holiday Aurora Colony Flea Market will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at the Aurora...
MOLALLA, OR
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear

Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Windows smashed at several businesses in Pearl District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windows of several businesses in the Pearl District were smashed on Friday morning. Windows were smashed at the Chipotle and Umpqua Bank at Northwest 12 Avenue and Lovejoy Street. A block away, Safeway and Bank of America also had windows destroyed. Fire tears through U-Haul...
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Six findings from study on spending big to address homelessness

Taxpayer-funded programs to address homelessness might not have worked for the LA area, and the local plan is similar. Many reforms are needed to effectively reduce homelessness, according to a new study by the Portland-based ECONorthwest consulting firm. The study, commissioned by newly formed local Homeless Strategies and Solutions Initiative, looked at Measure H, a multi-billion dollar supportive services tax and spending measure approved by Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. It found that the vast majority of LA voters believe homelessness have gotten worse since the measure approved, despite the $1.8 billion it has raised and spent...
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Fire chars Foster-Powell auto repair shop

An auto shop with no name caught fire in Inner Southeast; there was considerable damage before it was put outLate afternoon traffic along S.E. Foster Road was suddenly slowed, in the Foster-Powell neighborhood on Sunday, October 16, when a fire broke out in an auto repair shop at S.E. 75th Avenue and Foster. Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) stations were dispatched to the blaze at 6:04 p.m. East Precinct officers diverted traffic around the area, as rigs from five firehouses, including Lents Station 11 and Woodstock Station 25, pulled up on the busy street. Because of reports that a person...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
Gresham Outlook

Troutdale fields four pitches for The Confluence

Developers vie for site north of downtown with residential, retail, park plansThe city of Troutdale is mulling four proposals for a site that will create a retail, residential and entertainment hub just north of downtown. A citizen committee is reviewing plans for Troutdale's first urban renewal district, and will ultimately put forward a ranked list to be voted upon in January. The applicants include Wood Partners; Capstone Partners; a group helmed by Ethos Development; and Quay North Urban Development. The Confluence at Troutdale is roughly 20 acres, including nearly 16 developable acres plus 3.4 acres dedicated for a...
TROUTDALE, OR
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Portland, OR

Whether you’re visiting Portland or you live in the area, there are plenty of restaurants of many types to enjoy. However, at the same time, there are so many restaurants in the area that it may become too overwhelming to pick a good one. Whether that’s because of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Shoplifter causes ruckus at Woodstock Safeway

From Woodstock, an example of the sort of thing shoplifters are doing brazenly in Southeast, and around the city. Crime — particularly rampant shoplifting — continues to be of concern to Portland retailers. Criminals are aware that some stores have a policy of not stopping these bandits on their way out with unpaid merchandise, in an effort to protect their employees — and they also know that the severely understaffed Portland Police have had little time to devote to lesser crimes amidst all the shootings, stabbings, and gang violence.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
450
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy