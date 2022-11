URBANDALE, Iowa — Long lines of shoppers in late November typically mean business is booming. “We had a line out the door all day long. I don’t think there was a break.” But Urbandale Food Pantry Director Patty Sneddon-Kisting says the lines leading up to the pantry just days before Thanksgiving symbolize the real-life struggle Iowans are facing. “The cost of food, the cost of gas, inflation, there’s a variety of factors impacting our families,” said Sneddon-Kisting.

