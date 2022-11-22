ahh yes the rich have convinced the smaller folks that idling their cars is bad and is illegal in some states. but they continue flying in million dollar private jets and funded by businesses that pollute the earth. but yeah its because we want to be warm and defrost our windshields that's the problem. my bad
How about “Karen” and the Government mind their own GD business? How about that? Let someone say something. Tonight, I’m going to run my truck all night just to make up for all the times I missed out on offending someone.
I’d love to see how the state would defend themselves if there was FROST on the windshield! Come on!! COMMON SENSE!!
