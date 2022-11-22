ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw

AUSTIN, Texas - Two weeks ago, FOX 7 told you about neighbors in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt who were concerned about a homeless man. They say he was cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared...
Vehicle containing passenger submerged in water, no injuries reported

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been rescued after being submerged in water inside their vehicle, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). At 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 24, ATCEMS tweeted that a vehicle, containing one person, was submerged in a body of water. Medics were called out to the Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park to assist in rescue.
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
The Best Things To Do In Wimberley, Texas

Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.
Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location

“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations

Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
