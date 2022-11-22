Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m. According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love
It's no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.
Rollover crash in east Austin sends 5 to the hospital
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
fox7austin.com
Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - Two weeks ago, FOX 7 told you about neighbors in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt who were concerned about a homeless man. They say he was cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared...
Austin testing out ‘Shared Streets’ in some neighborhoods with goal of making city more walkable
Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation are currently testing the "Shared Streets" concept in the North Loop and Brentwood neighborhoods.
Vehicle containing passenger submerged in water, no injuries reported
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been rescued after being submerged in water inside their vehicle, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). At 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 24, ATCEMS tweeted that a vehicle, containing one person, was submerged in a body of water. Medics were called out to the Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park to assist in rescue.
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
‘Holidays are not what they used to be’: Nearly two years since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing
It's been nearly two years since Jason Landry disappeared and still no answers as to where he is.
KVUE
Boomtown: The Austin skyline transformation over the years
The Downtown Austin skyline has grown a lot over the past few decades. But it was once a collection of dusty roads. This is how we got where we are today.
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Wimberley, Texas
Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
Hays County sees recent fentanyl overdoses involving people in their 20s
The Hays County Sheriff's Office said recent overdoses haven't involved teenagers like in previous months but instead more young adults.
Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location
“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
Reward doubled to $20,000 to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
The reward was originally set at $10,000 in May 2021—five months after Landry’s disappearance.
Man dies after crash with parked vehicle in north Austin
APD officers responded to the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow around 11:34 a.m. when an SUV crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.
Eater
Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations
Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
Comments / 0