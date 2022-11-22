Read full article on original website
Guttenberg merchants plan open house, Christmas parade
The traditional Christmas open house held by Guttenberg merchants will once again be held on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and will coincide with the national "Small Business Saturday" promotion. Participating merchants will be offering special sales, refreshments and door prizes that day as they welcome customers shopping for the holidays.
Oak savanna restoration underway
Clayton County Conservation naturalist Kenny Slocum admires the forb diversity in the goat prairie at the Bloody Run County Park oak savanna. (Photo submitted)
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
Dubuque County Outbuilding Fire
On November 22, 2022 at approximately 1:11 PM the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office along with Epworth Fire were dispatched to 8039 Hartbecke Rd. for an outbuilding that was on fire. Investigation revealed that an outbuilding owned by Fred and Kathy Hartbecke started on fire at the residence and quickly became fully involved. The fire was contained to the buildingbut the building and its contents were a total loss. Nothing suspicious was noted for the cause of the fire. Total loss estimated at around $60,000. There was no livestock in the building.
Raymond M. Nieland
Raymond M. Nieland, 88, of Hazel Green, Wis., formerly of Guttenberg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 17, 2022. Visitation was Monday, Nov. 21, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta and before services at the funeral home. Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the...
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV
A Fayette County man has died after being hit by a vehicle. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union Monday evening just before 6:30pm. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old...
Overview of local schools State report cards
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) district and school report cards came up this past week and the PdC public school district performance received a 65.8 % overall giving them three stars, meaning the district ‘Meets Expectations.’ River Ridge district rating was 74 % , Seneca district rating was 75.3%, and Wauzeka-Steuben schools received an overall rating of 82.1% giving them all a four start rating thus “Exceeding expectations”.
Ag Informer: Clayton Co. Cattlemen of the Year
Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2022 Cattlemen of the Year: Rob Medberry. Wednesday 11/23. Hawk Talk with Dolph and Coach Ferentz 6:30-8:00pm. Friday 11/25. Hawkeye Football vs. Nebraska:...
Patricia L. Benish
Patricia L. Benish, 88 of Prairie du Chien passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Patricia was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Verda (Church) Myers. Patricia married Donald F. Benish on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. She worked at the Crawford County Courthouse for 38 years; first as deputy county clerk for 22 years and 12 years proudly serving as the first female elected county clerk until her retirement in 1997. Patricia’s husband, Donald preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1977.
“Worldwide” Artist Performing at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
Officials with the Great Jones County Fair have just announced that a "Worldwide" artist will be performing on Friday, July 21st 2023 at the fair. And tickets are going on sale just in time to be the perfect stocking stuffer!. Make that "Mr. Worldwide!" Yes, Pitbull, one of the most...
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman, Daughter Take Five Flags Center’s Stage
Dubuque and the Five Flags Center welcomed Clint Black and his family for their "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour on Sunday, November 22nd. Hundreds came out for the troubadour, whose songs helped define the beloved sound of 90s country music. Clint was joined by his wife of 32 years, Lisa Hartman Black, and his 21-year-old daughter, Lily Pearl Black.
Cresco Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
