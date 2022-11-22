ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

cw34.com

Drone saves hiker in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drone to the rescue!. Officials with Polk County say a hiker was in distress at Tigers Creek Preserve on Friday. Polk County Fire Rescue received the report and found the hiker with an aerial drone. The drone searched for the hiker who was reportedly...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night. I liked the Wednesday sessions best because every couple of months we’d have a “song service.” That […] The post Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Crash on I-75 leaves 2 people dead

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash between a car and a motorcycle kills two people Friday night. The motorcyclist was driving west on State Road 70 and approaching Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop and avoid a car in front of him. The motorcycle crashed into the car’s rear and the passenger and driver separated from the motorcycle.
BRADENTON, FL
Evie M.

3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AF

stock photoPhoto byPhoto by Dan Parlante on UnsplashonUnsplash. God bless Florida. Since moving to Orlando a little over a year ago, I have been so entertained by how different and straight up weird this state is. And that's not meant as insult. In this day and age where everything becomes grayer and grayer with time, living in a weird place keeps you feeling young, even when your knees sound like firecrackers each time you stand up.
FLORIDA STATE

Community Policy