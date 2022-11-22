Read full article on original website
Legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis starts next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is heading to Tallahassee for a legal showdown with Governor Ron DeSantis. This comes three months after the twice-elected state attorney was ousted by the governor for not doing his job, but Warren said he was unlawfully removed. Warren is...
Former Lake Wales city commissioner speaks out for the first time after being acquitted of felony charges
A former Lake Wales city commissioner is sharing her story with Spectrum News after being acquitted of two felony charges filed in 2021 that resulted in Gov. Ron DeSantis removing her from office. In late October, though, at the end of a two-day trial, a jury found Kris Fitzgerald not...
Drone saves hiker in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drone to the rescue!. Officials with Polk County say a hiker was in distress at Tigers Creek Preserve on Friday. Polk County Fire Rescue received the report and found the hiker with an aerial drone. The drone searched for the hiker who was reportedly...
Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night. I liked the Wednesday sessions best because every couple of months we’d have a “song service.” That […] The post Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Wesley Chapel’s S-19 Project Approved, Citizen Files Appeal
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An appeal has been filed against the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners to repeal the decision to rezone Seven Oaks Parcel S-19 from Commercial to vertical Mixed-Use – Multi-Family. On January 11, 2022, Stock Development (a.k.a., SD, LLC) asked
Davenport woman killed after test drive ends deadly crash
A test drive at a Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven ended with a deadly crash Saturday, Polk County deputies said.
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
2 killed after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Manatee County
Two Bradenton residents died Friday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Law enforcement prepares for Blackout Wednesday
Blackout Wednesday is one of the busiest nights of the year for bars and law enforcement. Officials are working to keep people safe for the holiday.
Crash on I-75 leaves 2 people dead
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash between a car and a motorcycle kills two people Friday night. The motorcyclist was driving west on State Road 70 and approaching Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop and avoid a car in front of him. The motorcycle crashed into the car’s rear and the passenger and driver separated from the motorcycle.
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
15-year-old shooting victim dies after being left at Bradenton hospital, deputies say
Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a teenager's death after he died while being treated for a gunshot wound Thursday.
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AF
stock photoPhoto byPhoto by Dan Parlante on UnsplashonUnsplash. God bless Florida. Since moving to Orlando a little over a year ago, I have been so entertained by how different and straight up weird this state is. And that's not meant as insult. In this day and age where everything becomes grayer and grayer with time, living in a weird place keeps you feeling young, even when your knees sound like firecrackers each time you stand up.
Pasco Sheriff: 92-Year-Old Man Missing Out Of Zephyrhills Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Jennings Forman, 92, was found and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Jennings Forman, a missing/endangered 92-year-old. According to deputies, Forman is 5’9″ and around 170 lbs., with short gray hair, blue eyes, and
Military math falls short for disabled Tampa veteran
A Tampa veteran is fighting with the Dept. of Veterans Affairs to restore his rank and waiting for his disability status to update so he can access the benefits and care he needs.
