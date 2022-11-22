Read full article on original website
Related
City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
Pop-up shop opens for Black Friday business at Valley View Mall
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Valley View Mall is also home to a few small business pop-up stores, including a vintage clothing pop-up. A group of friends have been running it for about a year. They haven’t picked out a name yet– but that doesn’t seem to matter. The owners say their store stands out from the rest and attracts more...
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
guttenbergpress.com
Guttenberg merchants plan open house, Christmas parade
The traditional Christmas open house held by Guttenberg merchants will once again be held on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and will coincide with the national "Small Business Saturday" promotion. Participating merchants will be offering special sales, refreshments and door prizes that day as they welcome customers shopping for the holidays.
guttenbergpress.com
Overview of local schools State report cards
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) district and school report cards came up this past week and the PdC public school district performance received a 65.8 % overall giving them three stars, meaning the district ‘Meets Expectations.’ River Ridge district rating was 74 % , Seneca district rating was 75.3%, and Wauzeka-Steuben schools received an overall rating of 82.1% giving them all a four start rating thus “Exceeding expectations”.
KIMT
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
guttenbergpress.com
Raymond M. Nieland
Raymond M. Nieland, 88, of Hazel Green, Wis., formerly of Guttenberg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 17, 2022. Visitation was Monday, Nov. 21, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta and before services at the funeral home. Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV
A Fayette County man has died after being hit by a vehicle. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union Monday evening just before 6:30pm. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat
A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
cbs2iowa.com
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
iheart.com
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Nov. 17th, police were called to Lincoln Elementary School after staff found a gummy inside a student’s lunch pail. The student told school staff that his mother gives the gummy to him once in the morning and that he is to take a second one after lunch.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
Clint Black, Lisa Hartman, Daughter Take Five Flags Center’s Stage
Dubuque and the Five Flags Center welcomed Clint Black and his family for their "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour on Sunday, November 22nd. Hundreds came out for the troubadour, whose songs helped define the beloved sound of 90s country music. Clint was joined by his wife of 32 years, Lisa Hartman Black, and his 21-year-old daughter, Lily Pearl Black.
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
guttenbergpress.com
Patricia L. Benish
Patricia L. Benish, 88 of Prairie du Chien passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Patricia was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Verda (Church) Myers. Patricia married Donald F. Benish on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. She worked at the Crawford County Courthouse for 38 years; first as deputy county clerk for 22 years and 12 years proudly serving as the first female elected county clerk until her retirement in 1997. Patricia’s husband, Donald preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1977.
“Worldwide” Artist Performing at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
Officials with the Great Jones County Fair have just announced that a "Worldwide" artist will be performing on Friday, July 21st 2023 at the fair. And tickets are going on sale just in time to be the perfect stocking stuffer!. Make that "Mr. Worldwide!" Yes, Pitbull, one of the most...
Comments / 0