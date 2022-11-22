ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, IA

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
LA CROSSE, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Guttenberg merchants plan open house, Christmas parade

The traditional Christmas open house held by Guttenberg merchants will once again be held on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and will coincide with the national "Small Business Saturday" promotion. Participating merchants will be offering special sales, refreshments and door prizes that day as they welcome customers shopping for the holidays.
GUTTENBERG, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Overview of local schools State report cards

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) district and school report cards came up this past week and the PdC public school district performance received a 65.8 % overall giving them three stars, meaning the district ‘Meets Expectations.’ River Ridge district rating was 74 % , Seneca district rating was 75.3%, and Wauzeka-Steuben schools received an overall rating of 82.1% giving them all a four start rating thus “Exceeding expectations”.
STEUBEN, WI
KIMT

One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
MANCHESTER, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Raymond M. Nieland

Raymond M. Nieland, 88, of Hazel Green, Wis., formerly of Guttenberg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 17, 2022. Visitation was Monday, Nov. 21, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta and before services at the funeral home. Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the...
HAZEL GREEN, WI
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV

A Fayette County man has died after being hit by a vehicle. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union Monday evening just before 6:30pm. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat

A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa

(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
MANCHESTER, IA
103.3 WJOD

Clint Black, Lisa Hartman, Daughter Take Five Flags Center’s Stage

Dubuque and the Five Flags Center welcomed Clint Black and his family for their "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour on Sunday, November 22nd. Hundreds came out for the troubadour, whose songs helped define the beloved sound of 90s country music. Clint was joined by his wife of 32 years, Lisa Hartman Black, and his 21-year-old daughter, Lily Pearl Black.
DUBUQUE, IA
Travel Maven

This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
DECORAH, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Patricia L. Benish

Patricia L. Benish, 88 of Prairie du Chien passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Patricia was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Verda (Church) Myers. Patricia married Donald F. Benish on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. She worked at the Crawford County Courthouse for 38 years; first as deputy county clerk for 22 years and 12 years proudly serving as the first female elected county clerk until her retirement in 1997. Patricia’s husband, Donald preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1977.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI

