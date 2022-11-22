Machine Gun Kelly says people have called him a “tourist” in the rock community: “They’re wrong – I’m a rocket man”

Read full article on original website
Brian May on the loss of Taylor Hawkins: “Of all people to be taken too young, he is the most sadly missed”
Brian May has opened up about the loss of friend and fellow musician Taylor Hawkins, months after participating in the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with a special edition of Love of My Life. In an interview in Variety Magazine, the Queen guitarist reflected on the death of Foo Fighters drummer...
American Music Awards apparently used the wrong picture of Ghost in its seating plan
Ghost took home the inaugural Favourite Rock Album prize at the recent American Music Awards ceremony, but according to some fans, the award show used the wrong picture of the band in its seating plan. While the viral moment where a photographer referred to Ghost frontman Tobias Forge as “Mr....
Brian May says upcoming Star Fleet box set revives “one of the greatest things” Eddie Van Halen did
Queen’s Brian May has stated that the revamped Star Fleet box set that is set for release in the next six months, revives “one of the greatest things” Eddie Van Halen ever did. In an interview in Variety, the Queen guitarist explained that he is currently working...
Lindsay Lohan Director Defends 2 ‘Falling for Christmas’ Plot Holes
'Falling for Christmas' director Janeen Damian and producer Michael Damian defend the Lindsay Lohan movie over two potential plot holes.
Eric Clapton releases rare Japan-exclusive cut Losing Hand as single everywhere
Fans of Eric Clapton can now listen to the rare cut Losing Hand after it was released as a single from his upcoming vinyl box set. The single, originally an exclusive track on the Japanese release of his 2010 album Clapton, can now be streamed following its release as a single from The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume II vinyl box set. The box set itself is set to be released this 19 January.
Polyphia’s Tim Henson addresses comments on his looks: “I’m kind of used to it at this point”
Polyphia’s Tim Henson has addressed the negative comments he receives about his appearance in an interview with Herman Li. In response to a discussion on the DragonForce guitarist’s ShredTalk YouTube show about the perception of what a metal musician is supposed to look like in comparison to Henson and the sentiment that Henson is not “macho enough for metal”, the guitarist described some of the comments that have been made about him, sharing, “I definitely get a lot of really nasty comments. I see shit like, ‘Oh, there goes the transgender skeleton again.’ And like, ‘This guy is cross-dressing,’ whatever the fuck else. All [of] the most homophobic, weird transphobic stuff.”
Black Crowes guitarist jabs stage crasher in the neck with his guitar
Some lessons have to be learnt the hard way… according to Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, who recently schooled a stage crasher with the back of his guitar. The altercation occurred last Sunday during the band’s Melbourne show after a concert goer thought it a good idea to rush the stage while Stare It Cold was being performed.
Dave Mustaine suggests Lars Ulrich wrote the intro riff for Master of Puppets
Dave Mustaine has suggested that Lars Ulrich was the architect behind the iconic intro riff for Metallica’s Master of Puppets. In an interview with Songfacts, Mustaine was discussing his time with Metallica and his recent public statements on wanting to write music with James Hetfield again when he revealed what sounds to be an unknown origin story behind Master of Puppets.
