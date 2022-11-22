Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Polyphia’s Tim Henson addresses comments on his looks: “I’m kind of used to it at this point”
Polyphia’s Tim Henson has addressed the negative comments he receives about his appearance in an interview with Herman Li. In response to a discussion on the DragonForce guitarist’s ShredTalk YouTube show about the perception of what a metal musician is supposed to look like in comparison to Henson and the sentiment that Henson is not “macho enough for metal”, the guitarist described some of the comments that have been made about him, sharing, “I definitely get a lot of really nasty comments. I see shit like, ‘Oh, there goes the transgender skeleton again.’ And like, ‘This guy is cross-dressing,’ whatever the fuck else. All [of] the most homophobic, weird transphobic stuff.”
guitar.com
Eric Clapton releases rare Japan-exclusive cut Losing Hand as single everywhere
Fans of Eric Clapton can now listen to the rare cut Losing Hand after it was released as a single from his upcoming vinyl box set. The single, originally an exclusive track on the Japanese release of his 2010 album Clapton, can now be streamed following its release as a single from The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume II vinyl box set. The box set itself is set to be released this 19 January.
Comments / 0