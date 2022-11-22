Polyphia’s Tim Henson has addressed the negative comments he receives about his appearance in an interview with Herman Li. In response to a discussion on the DragonForce guitarist’s ShredTalk YouTube show about the perception of what a metal musician is supposed to look like in comparison to Henson and the sentiment that Henson is not “macho enough for metal”, the guitarist described some of the comments that have been made about him, sharing, “I definitely get a lot of really nasty comments. I see shit like, ‘Oh, there goes the transgender skeleton again.’ And like, ‘This guy is cross-dressing,’ whatever the fuck else. All [of] the most homophobic, weird transphobic stuff.”

