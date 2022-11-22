Read full article on original website
Related
HometownLife.com
Northville council approves preliminary plan for Downs proposal
Northville continues to moves forward on a proposal for the old Northville Downs site that would prove transformative for the small city. Council members unanimously advanced a preliminary planned unit development plan during a Nov. 21 meeting. The plan still has a long way to go, and council placed a host of conditions on its approving vote. The development will come back to city council at least one more time before developers can break ground.
downriversundaytimes.com
Wyandotte DDA cancels 2022 New Year’s Eve event
WYANDOTTE – The city’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event in 2022 has been canceled due to “several challenging circumstances,” Downtown Development Authority Director Joe Gruber told the City Council Nov. 21. He noted in a Nov. 21 memo to the council that plans are...
Saline adds another location to the city’s list of upcoming marijuana dispensaries
SALINE, MI – Another marijuana dispensary has plans to come to Saline following City Council’s Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. During this meeting, city council members approved with conditions two special land uses for adult use marijuana retailers and one special land use for a medical marijuana provisioning center. These special land uses are for 813 W. Michigan Ave. and 660 E. Michigan Ave.
thesuntimesnews.com
Give the Gift of Reading! Chelsea Education Foundation Book Drive
‘Give the Gift of Reading’ is a Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) Book Drive to help fund grants to teachers requesting books. CEF has partnered with Serendipity Book Store, a local Chelsea business, to make shopping for the Book Drive easy and fun!. “The Book Drive kicks off on #GivingTuesday,...
Detroit City Council votes down nearly $50 million paratransit contract
Detroit City Council approved then reversed its vote on a five-year, nearly $50 million contract to provide paratransit services for riders with disabilities after many weeks of postponement and responding to community complaints about the contractor. The current provider, France-based transportation company Transdev, would have provided 70% of paratransit services...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea’s Community Quilt is a Powerful Symbol of Community
A new work of art has been unveiled and is on display in the Chelsea District Library honoring one of Chelsea’s outstanding citizens. The work is a reminder of the power of partnership. In the Summer of 2021, Lori Coryell and Charlotte Wynche were celebrating the life of their...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Arab American News
Dearborn auctioning vehicles, government surplus, police seizure items at auction, Dec. 5
DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn will be holding a public auction on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Public Works and Facilities yard, located at 2650 Greenfield Road, the city said in a release. Items up for bid will include more than 60 vehicles, government surplus,...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
‘A really slow-motion battle.’ Ann Arborites on dirt roads fed up with flooding
ANN ARBOR, MI — Larry Juchartz says he’s been trying to get the city of Ann Arbor to address flooding in his neighborhood for the past 15 years with no luck yet. “It’s a really slow-motion battle,” said the Valley Drive resident, who is among several residents living on dirt and gravel roads off Dexter Road on the city’s far west side where lack of stormwater controls sometimes leaves yards and streets underwater.
Accused Border-to-Border Trail flasher heads to trial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of exposing himself to a woman on a hiking trail and suspected of trying to break into several Dexter-area homes in June is heading to trial. Isaiah Matthew Hopkins waived preliminary examination Tuesday, Nov. 22, sending his case to the Washtenaw County...
Tv20detroit.com
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
wemu.org
Michigan reports a large drop in COVID-19 cases, but a doubling of deaths
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing. In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30%...
MLive.com
Closure, long-term traffic shift coming to downtown Ann Arbor street after Thanksgiving
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drivers may want to avoid East Washington Street in downtown Ann Arbor following the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s because both a temporary closure of the street and a long-term work zone shifting traffic will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 28. The first, a full closure...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Active police situation in Eastpointe, officials telling public to avoid the area
Police in Eastpointe are asking the public to avoid a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road Tuesday night as there is a heavy police presence for an investigation.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Felony charge in Big House tunnel attack; local woman takes over Wordle
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Wednesday authorized a litany of charges against Michigan State football players in the violent tunnel assault from last month. While one MSU player was charged with felonious assault, seven other players were charged with misdemeanors. But back to Wordle. Did you know the hugely...
Comments / 0