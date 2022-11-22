ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HometownLife.com

Northville council approves preliminary plan for Downs proposal

Northville continues to moves forward on a proposal for the old Northville Downs site that would prove transformative for the small city. Council members unanimously advanced a preliminary planned unit development plan during a Nov. 21 meeting. The plan still has a long way to go, and council placed a host of conditions on its approving vote. The development will come back to city council at least one more time before developers can break ground.
NORTHVILLE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Wyandotte DDA cancels 2022 New Year’s Eve event

WYANDOTTE – The city’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event in 2022 has been canceled due to “several challenging circumstances,” Downtown Development Authority Director Joe Gruber told the City Council Nov. 21. He noted in a Nov. 21 memo to the council that plans are...
WYANDOTTE, MI
MLive

Saline adds another location to the city’s list of upcoming marijuana dispensaries

SALINE, MI – Another marijuana dispensary has plans to come to Saline following City Council’s Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. During this meeting, city council members approved with conditions two special land uses for adult use marijuana retailers and one special land use for a medical marijuana provisioning center. These special land uses are for 813 W. Michigan Ave. and 660 E. Michigan Ave.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Give the Gift of Reading! Chelsea Education Foundation Book Drive

‘Give the Gift of Reading’ is a Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) Book Drive to help fund grants to teachers requesting books. CEF has partnered with Serendipity Book Store, a local Chelsea business, to make shopping for the Book Drive easy and fun!. “The Book Drive kicks off on #GivingTuesday,...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea’s Community Quilt is a Powerful Symbol of Community

A new work of art has been unveiled and is on display in the Chelsea District Library honoring one of Chelsea’s outstanding citizens. The work is a reminder of the power of partnership. In the Summer of 2021, Lori Coryell and Charlotte Wynche were celebrating the life of their...
CHELSEA, MI
local8now.com

Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age

Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

‘A really slow-motion battle.’ Ann Arborites on dirt roads fed up with flooding

ANN ARBOR, MI — Larry Juchartz says he’s been trying to get the city of Ann Arbor to address flooding in his neighborhood for the past 15 years with no luck yet. “It’s a really slow-motion battle,” said the Valley Drive resident, who is among several residents living on dirt and gravel roads off Dexter Road on the city’s far west side where lack of stormwater controls sometimes leaves yards and streets underwater.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
DEARBORN, MI

