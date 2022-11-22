ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs12.com

Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million

950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel

The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Lee Health’s Curative COVID-19 testing sites are closing

Friday, Dec. 2, will be the last day of operations for Curative’s COVID-19 testing sites in Lee County. Lee Health partnered with Curative during the pandemic to create additional access to COVID testing for community members. The sites, which are set-up at Lee Health’s Lee Convenient Care locations in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The Florida home of Ed Lowe, who created Kitty Litter, is now for sale

A sprawling ranch built by the guy who made it somewhat tolerable for cats to use the bathroom indoors is now on the market in Florida. Located just east of Sarasota at 9584 NE Williams Ave. in Arcadia, the estate belonged to the late Edward Lowe, who died in 1995 and is credited with inventing Kitty Litter and Tidy Cat.
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 in Charlotte County overnight

A multi-vehicle crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-75 on Friday night at the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck and a pickup truck pulling a trailer were traveling north in the outside lane, with a tractor-trailer in the center lane, when the two pickups collided.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after DUI crash kills Charlotte County deputy

A woman from Massachusetts was arrested Tuesday night after a DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Taylor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Deputy Taylor pulled over a Honda in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of US-17, around 8:45 p.m. Both the Honda and the CCSO vehicle were off on the paved shoulder of the road, and the deputy’s lights were on. Both the deputy and the Honda driver were outside of their vehicles.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
LEE COUNTY, FL

