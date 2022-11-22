Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
SBA extends deadline to Jan. 12 for Florida businesses and residents to apply for Physical Disaster Loans for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will extend its deadline to Jan. 12 to give Florida businesses and residents more time to apply for federal disaster loans for physical damages that occurred from Sept. 23 through Nov. 4 due to Hurricane Ian. The disaster...
cbs12.com
Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million
950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel
The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee Health’s Curative COVID-19 testing sites are closing
Friday, Dec. 2, will be the last day of operations for Curative’s COVID-19 testing sites in Lee County. Lee Health partnered with Curative during the pandemic to create additional access to COVID testing for community members. The sites, which are set-up at Lee Health’s Lee Convenient Care locations in...
wlrn.org
Ian still haunts Southwest Florida, the future for sea turtles, and America's detention system
Hurricane Ian brought devastation to Southwest Florida, destroying the livelihoods of many and affecting the region’s ecosystem. Weeks after the storm made landfall, residents are still feeling its effects. On this week's special edition of The Florida Roundup, we revisited some of the impactful coverage of Ian's aftermath by...
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
cltampa.com
The Florida home of Ed Lowe, who created Kitty Litter, is now for sale
A sprawling ranch built by the guy who made it somewhat tolerable for cats to use the bathroom indoors is now on the market in Florida. Located just east of Sarasota at 9584 NE Williams Ave. in Arcadia, the estate belonged to the late Edward Lowe, who died in 1995 and is credited with inventing Kitty Litter and Tidy Cat.
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
WINKNEWS.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 in Charlotte County overnight
A multi-vehicle crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-75 on Friday night at the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck and a pickup truck pulling a trailer were traveling north in the outside lane, with a tractor-trailer in the center lane, when the two pickups collided.
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after DUI crash kills Charlotte County deputy
A woman from Massachusetts was arrested Tuesday night after a DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Taylor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Deputy Taylor pulled over a Honda in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of US-17, around 8:45 p.m. Both the Honda and the CCSO vehicle were off on the paved shoulder of the road, and the deputy’s lights were on. Both the deputy and the Honda driver were outside of their vehicles.
WESH
Woman eating lunch with husband killed when car drives through Wendy's, officials say
A South Carolina woman eating lunch with her husband inside a Wendy's restaurant died after being hit by a car that drove into the restaurant. Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville, was hit at the Lee County restaurant on Tuesday, according to the Lee County coroner. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Smith...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach hopes to be back to normal this time next year
Back up and running within a year. That is the plan from the vice mayor of Fort Myers Beach as they continue to recover from the destruction of Ian. The former mayor of Fort Myers Beach has a five-year plan to rebuild, which has some people rethinking how long they may stay on the island.
