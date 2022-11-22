ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data

Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County pilot's plane crashes in Indiana, officials say

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A plane piloted by a man from Brevard County crashed on Friday in Indiana. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crash was reported Friday morning. The sheriff's department responded to the scene, where the aircraft was found at a retention pond.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
aroundosceola.com

Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help

The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night. I liked the Wednesday sessions best because every couple of months we’d have a “song service.” That […] The post Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
aroundosceola.com

Osceola History Wreath Contest -- through Dec. 19

Stop by the Osceola County Welcome Center & History Museum at 4155 W. Vine Street to see 14 wreaths, all created by local nonprofit organizations, and vote for your favorite organization or wreath for $1 per vote. The winning wreath's organization gets to keep all the "votes", so your dollars...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics

Recently, the Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit was on the beat and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Patrol. The Orlando traffic stop revealed a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, which included trafficking amounts of MDMA. Here’s a photo of what local police seized:
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone

If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando firefighter named in lawsuit filed by city after seeking payment for work-related cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — “For professional firefighters, it is the pinnacle of most people’s career to get hired on by the City of Orlando,” District Chief Scott Suehle said. A district chief of the Orlando Fire Department, Scott Suehle, is sharing his story with 9 Investigates, after being named in a lawsuit by the city following his claim for cancer benefits under Florida law.
ORLANDO, FL

