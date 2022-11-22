Read full article on original website
COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data
Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
Brevard County pilot's plane crashes in Indiana, officials say
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A plane piloted by a man from Brevard County crashed on Friday in Indiana. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crash was reported Friday morning. The sheriff's department responded to the scene, where the aircraft was found at a retention pond.
'People are dying': Florida residents want change at dangerous intersection after deadly motorcycle crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - It’s a call no parent wants to receive. A 21-year-old on his way back home from Thanksgiving dinner was killed in a motorcycle crash. It happened at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Bird Road in Casselberry when his motorcycle struck a car. A family...
Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help
The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Downtown Orlando is coming back in the spring of 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will be held in April. Next year’s parade will be dedicated to the city of Loiza, to celebrate their bomba music, traditional Taino and African dishes, folk art, and distinct cultural expressions. The parade theme will be...
Davenport woman killed after test drive ends deadly crash
A test drive at a Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven ended with a deadly crash Saturday, Polk County deputies said.
Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night. I liked the Wednesday sessions best because every couple of months we’d have a “song service.” That […] The post Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks, the department announced Friday. This is because there has been an increase in burglaries and thefts, even after Hurricane Ian. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith met with the first group of...
Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say
OCOEE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Orange County, the Ocoee Police Department said. The crash happened on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the Forestbrooke community, in Ocoee. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. Police believe the...
Osceola History Wreath Contest -- through Dec. 19
Stop by the Osceola County Welcome Center & History Museum at 4155 W. Vine Street to see 14 wreaths, all created by local nonprofit organizations, and vote for your favorite organization or wreath for $1 per vote. The winning wreath's organization gets to keep all the "votes", so your dollars...
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
Orlando Fire Department breaks ground on new ‘Beast of the East’ fire station
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department has broken ground on a new fire station. It is calling the station “The Beast of the East.”. The 15,000-square-foot site on Curry Ford Road near Gaston Foster Road will house 30 firefighters and four trucks. It replaces the original Fire...
Orlando Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics
Recently, the Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit was on the beat and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Patrol. The Orlando traffic stop revealed a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, which included trafficking amounts of MDMA. Here’s a photo of what local police seized:
Tangled hurricane debris remains, frustrating some residents in rural Polk, Hillsborough counties
DOVER, Fla. - Many residents are still waiting for the debris from Hurricane Ian to be picked up from the curbs along Tampa Bay area roadways. Some residents in Polk and Hillsborough counties are growing frustrated. Even though officials from several counties claim clean-up crews have most of the problem...
Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone
If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
Orlando firefighter named in lawsuit filed by city after seeking payment for work-related cancer
ORLANDO, Fla. — “For professional firefighters, it is the pinnacle of most people’s career to get hired on by the City of Orlando,” District Chief Scott Suehle said. A district chief of the Orlando Fire Department, Scott Suehle, is sharing his story with 9 Investigates, after being named in a lawsuit by the city following his claim for cancer benefits under Florida law.
Comments / 1