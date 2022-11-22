ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

realtynewsreport.com

Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston

After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

50 Cent Honored with His Own Day and Key to the City of Houston

50 Cent was awarded the key to the city of Houston at this year’s Thanksgiving Parade. Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the key during Thursday’s pre-parade ceremony in the Texas metropolis. “This is somebody who is a philanthropist, rapper, artist, businessperson — you name it,” Mayor Turner said during...
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Brunch in Houston

Brunch is a fun way to start your weekend and Houston, Texas is buzzing with amazing brunch options. In a big city like Houston it can be overwhelming to narrow down the best brunch restaurants and figure out when and how long every restaurant serves brunch. However, do not fear, we have put in the work so that all you need to do to find the best brunch in Houston is select one of the restaurants from our list.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Breakfast in Houston

Houston’s breakfast restaurants exemplify the culinary diversity and standard of excellence for patrons to savor the morning. Whether you’re looking for a continental breakfast, a quick pastry, and espresso, or a lavish, gourmet breakfast at a fine-dining bistro, you’ll find everything you’re looking for on the following list of our favorite breakfast spots in Houston!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Flood watch through Noon Saturday in Houston

Houston - Widespread showers and scattered heavy downpours will move across Southeast Texas through the Friday overnight hours and into Saturday morning. The FLOOD WATCH for most of the Houston area runs until Noon on Saturday. Expect the skies to clear on Saturday afternoon and very pleasant days on Sunday and Monday. The next front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing another round of rain and cooler temperatures.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

The Best Mexican Food in Houston

Houston has a diverse food scene with a wide variety of cuisine to explore. In this blog post we delve into the best Mexican food around the city. Using our list below of the top 13 mexican restaurants throughout the city you can experience some of the best Mexican food in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife

HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
HOUSTON, TX

