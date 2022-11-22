Read full article on original website
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Captain D’s Expands Texas Footprint in Humble; New Restaurant Features Double Drive-Thru
First of 10 Locations Coming to Houston Area
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
Nickel City Planned for Houston
This award-winning bar out of Austin could open in spring of 2023.
fox26houston.com
Flight from Houston diverted after unruly passenger behavior, landed in Little Rock
A Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing in Little Rock after unruly behavior from a passenger. Reports say Southwest Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus, Ohio diverted to land at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas around 3:30 p.m. A spokesperson from Southwest Airlines said...
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the City
As Houston continues to accept the native of Queens, New York, as one of its own, 50 Cent has been awarded his day and the city's key. At the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave the renowned awards to the head of G-Unit (November 24).
Black Friday in Houston is no longer the chaotic crowd we're used to
HOUSTON — More than 166 million people are expected to go shopping this holiday weekend and more than 50% of those people are expected to do so in person. Despite inflation, folks are still spending their money on Black Friday. "Who doesn't want to save money?" said Fredy Guevara....
High flood water preventing residents from leaving their homes since Thanksgiving in SE Houston
An ABC13 viewer reached out and said that her parents haven't been able to leave their home since Thanksgiving Day because of high water.
houstononthecheap.com
Dickinson Festival of Lights 2022 opens today – Check out the schedule, location, parking & other details!
Think of all the best things about Christmas and you can find them at the Dickinson Festival of Lights. Pretty lights, fun people, and a sense of community. Those are just a few things you can expect to see at this glittering park. This walk-through event will show you tons...
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston
After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
thesource.com
50 Cent Honored with His Own Day and Key to the City of Houston
50 Cent was awarded the key to the city of Houston at this year’s Thanksgiving Parade. Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the key during Thursday’s pre-parade ceremony in the Texas metropolis. “This is somebody who is a philanthropist, rapper, artist, businessperson — you name it,” Mayor Turner said during...
thetexastasty.com
Best Brunch in Houston
Brunch is a fun way to start your weekend and Houston, Texas is buzzing with amazing brunch options. In a big city like Houston it can be overwhelming to narrow down the best brunch restaurants and figure out when and how long every restaurant serves brunch. However, do not fear, we have put in the work so that all you need to do to find the best brunch in Houston is select one of the restaurants from our list.
thetexastasty.com
Best Breakfast in Houston
Houston’s breakfast restaurants exemplify the culinary diversity and standard of excellence for patrons to savor the morning. Whether you’re looking for a continental breakfast, a quick pastry, and espresso, or a lavish, gourmet breakfast at a fine-dining bistro, you’ll find everything you’re looking for on the following list of our favorite breakfast spots in Houston!
fox26houston.com
Flood watch through Noon Saturday in Houston
Houston - Widespread showers and scattered heavy downpours will move across Southeast Texas through the Friday overnight hours and into Saturday morning. The FLOOD WATCH for most of the Houston area runs until Noon on Saturday. Expect the skies to clear on Saturday afternoon and very pleasant days on Sunday and Monday. The next front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing another round of rain and cooler temperatures.
New Cookie Shop to Open in Katy
Whopy Cooky will offer a variety of warm cookies individually or in party packs.
thetexastasty.com
The Best Mexican Food in Houston
Houston has a diverse food scene with a wide variety of cuisine to explore. In this blog post we delve into the best Mexican food around the city. Using our list below of the top 13 mexican restaurants throughout the city you can experience some of the best Mexican food in Houston.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
fox26houston.com
Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife
HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
University of Houston volleyball team in Florida for Thanksgiving after making program history
The Coogs captured their first championship title since 1999 and look to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament, which hasn't been done since 2000
