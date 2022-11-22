Read full article on original website
SBA extends deadline to Jan. 12 for Florida businesses and residents to apply for Physical Disaster Loans for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will extend its deadline to Jan. 12 to give Florida businesses and residents more time to apply for federal disaster loans for physical damages that occurred from Sept. 23 through Nov. 4 due to Hurricane Ian. The disaster...
