ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24hip-hop.com

Driplato$ Is An Upcoming Rapper From New York

Driplato$ is an aspiring rapper coming out of Bronx, New York where drill music has grown incredibly and tremendously. Using real-life experiences to express himself and tell his story, creating sample songs from popular artists. “Drill” has become one of the most popular music genres in New York. Driplato$ hasn’t been making music for very long, he started about a month ago. He is looking forward to networking and letting everyone find out who he is.
BRONX, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
BROOKLYN, NY
Essence

In ‘Forothermore,’ Nick Cave Brings History’s Unheard Voices To The Guggenheim

Curated by Naomi Beckwith, the powerful exhibition celebrates Cave’s 30-year examination of ongoing injustices to the Black community. For Nick Cave, art has always meant more to him than just paint on a canvas. Since 1992, this Chicago native has worked tirelessly as a visual artist, fashion designer, and educator that implemented compelling messages in his work. On November 18, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City launched the acclaimed exhibition, Forothermore, recognizing that work. Curated by Naomi Beckwith, the pieces on display celebrate three decades of the artist’s practice as a vehicle for self-expression against ongoing injustice to his community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard afloat. His business was vandalized and robbed. Now his community is coming together to help save this much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during COVID. But Jackson said because his Harlem community […]
MANHATTAN, NY
BrooklynPapers.com

Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses

A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years

Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mixmag.net

New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo

A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread

New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
24hip-hop.com

Seymore Dough Is Jersey’s Best Kept Secret

Jersey City’s hidden gem, returns with some fire bars on his most recently released record, “Independence Day”! Putting on for the Tri-State, Seymore is here to drop some Jersey jewels. From showcases to major studio sessions with top industry names, Seymore Dough has been blessing the locals with his ridiculous wordplay! His sizzling summer smash “Independnce Day” is still making its way to new listeners! In doing so, his hot hit is shattering streams. With Seymore’s laced up lyricism laid over the mixed and mastered production by 7x Grammy Award Winner, Pat Viala – it’s apparent as to why it’s still touching hearts and ears worldwide!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says

A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch

A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy