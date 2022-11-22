Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
24hip-hop.com
Driplato$ Is An Upcoming Rapper From New York
Driplato$ is an aspiring rapper coming out of Bronx, New York where drill music has grown incredibly and tremendously. Using real-life experiences to express himself and tell his story, creating sample songs from popular artists. “Drill” has become one of the most popular music genres in New York. Driplato$ hasn’t been making music for very long, he started about a month ago. He is looking forward to networking and letting everyone find out who he is.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
Essence
In ‘Forothermore,’ Nick Cave Brings History’s Unheard Voices To The Guggenheim
Curated by Naomi Beckwith, the powerful exhibition celebrates Cave’s 30-year examination of ongoing injustices to the Black community. For Nick Cave, art has always meant more to him than just paint on a canvas. Since 1992, this Chicago native has worked tirelessly as a visual artist, fashion designer, and educator that implemented compelling messages in his work. On November 18, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City launched the acclaimed exhibition, Forothermore, recognizing that work. Curated by Naomi Beckwith, the pieces on display celebrate three decades of the artist’s practice as a vehicle for self-expression against ongoing injustice to his community.
pix11.com
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard afloat. His business was vandalized and robbed. Now his community is coming together to help save this much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during COVID. But Jackson said because his Harlem community […]
BrooklynPapers.com
Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses
A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
mixmag.net
New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo
A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
pix11.com
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
Fat Joe gives back to Bronx families for Thanksgiving
Bronx rapper Fat Joe is giving back to the borough where he was raised to make sure that families have food on the table for Thanksgiving.
‘Best cake in the city’: Why thousands line up for one Bronx bakery’s specialty
FIELDSTON, The Bronx (PIX11) — It’s a New York culinary delight that manages to find its way far beyond its home base in the Bronx to locations across the world. That’s especially true during this holiday week when Lloyd’s Carrot Cake’s signature product is in its highest demand. A long line stretches far down the […]
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Brooklyn Family Court Supervising Judge Amanda White, 9 others
Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that he has reappointed 10 judges to the bench in New York City, including Amanda White, the supervising judge of the Kings County Family Court. The other judges re-appointed this week include: Hon. Sara Litman, Hon. Michael Ryan, Hon. Dale Fong-Frederick, Hon. Germaine Auguste,...
24hip-hop.com
Seymore Dough Is Jersey’s Best Kept Secret
Jersey City’s hidden gem, returns with some fire bars on his most recently released record, “Independence Day”! Putting on for the Tri-State, Seymore is here to drop some Jersey jewels. From showcases to major studio sessions with top industry names, Seymore Dough has been blessing the locals with his ridiculous wordplay! His sizzling summer smash “Independnce Day” is still making its way to new listeners! In doing so, his hot hit is shattering streams. With Seymore’s laced up lyricism laid over the mixed and mastered production by 7x Grammy Award Winner, Pat Viala – it’s apparent as to why it’s still touching hearts and ears worldwide!
intheknow.com
Inside the mysterious lives of New York City doormen: ‘Our job is to blend in’
A uniformed doorman in New York City is as ubiquitous as a Yellow Cab driver. Door people have been around for around 162 years and while some consider them to be an antiquated status symbol for luxury apartments, tenants consider them to be multi-hyphenate necessities for everyday living. But while...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says
A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
bkreader.com
Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch
A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Comments / 0