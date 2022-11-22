Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
“Stuff The Bus” For Community Of Concern Back At Carroll Hy-Vee On Saturday
The Stuff the Bus drive supporting the Community of Concern Food Pantry has become a staple of the holiday season here in Carroll. The well-known Western Iowa Transit vehicle will be back in the Hy-Vee parking lot this weekend. Luanne Kustra started Stuff the Bus with her daughter, Katie, 17 years ago, and it is an event the whole community has supported ever since.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Cares Seeks Gift Donations For Area Youth
The annual Carroll Cares toy drive is going on right now, and only a few days remain for people interested in supporting local children to make a donation. Sara Anderson, who helped launch this holiday tradition, says it started as a small idea with friends that quickly grew into so much more.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Small Business Saturday
With Thanksgiving now behind us and the Christmas shopping season in full swing, the Carroll Chamber of Commerce is emphasizing the importance of supporting local retailers with a fun-filled afternoon tomorrow (Saturday). Small Business Saturday was initially launched in 2010 by American Express to highlight small companies’ incredible role in making the holidays spectacular. In keeping with this tradition, Chamber staff encourages shoppers to save a trip to the city and start checking off their holiday lists by visiting downtown shops and dining at locally-owned restaurants. As a bonus, they are offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from the Chamber Depot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. And don’t forget tonight (Friday) is the annual lighting ceremony at the Chamber Depot starting at 6:30 p.m.
1380kcim.com
Phyllis Jacobs of Lake City
Phyllis Jean Carothers Jacobs was born on January 22, 1934, in Lake City, IA, the daughter of John Verne and Clara (Arndt) Carothers. She was baptized and later confirmed into the Christian faith. Phyllis grew up on the family farm north of Yetter, IA. She always recalled being raised on the farm as one of the pleasures of growing up. She received her grade school education at Elm Grove No. 4, a rural one room country school north of Yetter, and graduated from Lake City High School. After graduation, she was employed in the Radiology Department at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, IA.
KCRG.com
Parents in Iowa town petition district to remove LGBTQ topics from classroom
VAN METER, Iowa (WOI) - A group of parents in the central Iowa town of Van Meter have started a petition asking the district to get rid of curriculum that introduces LGBTQ topics in classrooms. The petition arose after a book detailing a transgender student’s journey was on a list...
1380kcim.com
Chris Brandt of Aspinwall
Mass of the Christian Burial for 87-year-old Chris Brandt of Aspinwall will be held at a later date. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Chris is survived by his wife Mary Ann of Aspinwall; sister: Catherine Bissen of Council Bluffs; a brother-in-law, Raymond Hagedorn and wife Norma of Manning; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
1380kcim.com
Darrell Sunderman of Carroll
Darrell J. Sunderman, age 92, of Carroll, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, November 28, 2022,at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll, Iowa, with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Pallbearers will be Rob Naberhaus, Chad Williamson, Eric Jaffe, Jon Kratzke, and Justin Lindsay. Organist for the service will be Abe Batten. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
1380kcim.com
Johnson Reelected CCSD Board President; Ulveling Takes VP Position
Carroll Community School District Board President Cindy Johnson has been reelected to serve another year in the position. At their meeting Monday, school officials held their annual organizational meeting to elect board officers and appoint committees. Johnson was the only board member nominated for president and was elected unanimously. Onica Ulveling was selected to serve as vice president, and she too was approved by the board on a 5-0 vote. Meetings for the coming year will operate nearly identically to how they have in the past. The first Monday of the month will serve as a work session, and the third Monday will be the regular business meeting. As before, meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and operate using the consent agenda format. School officials also approved the committee assignments for the coming year. A list of those can be included below.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
kscj.com
ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR DIAZ
AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A GALVA, IOWA MAN WHO IS BEING HELD ON A FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN THE NOVEMBER 13TH DEATH OF HIS BROTHER. 24-YEAR-OLD JESUS DIAZ WILL BE ARRAIGNED IN IDA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON DECEMBER 12TH. AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED...
Griswold School District Settles Small Claims Litigation
(Griswold) The Griswold School District has won a case in small claims court against a former employee for resigning after signing a contract. During his Monday report to the School Board, school Superintendent Dave Henrichs said this violated school policy. The Griswold School Board also passed a resolution to keep...
Semi strikes pickup head on near Pocahontas, resulting in one death
(Pocahontas) The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatal accident in Pocahontas County. 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, died in the crash. A northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer, was crossed the center line on Highway 4 and collided with Leth’s southbound GMC Sierra. The accident took...
1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.
