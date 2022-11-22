Carroll Community School District Board President Cindy Johnson has been reelected to serve another year in the position. At their meeting Monday, school officials held their annual organizational meeting to elect board officers and appoint committees. Johnson was the only board member nominated for president and was elected unanimously. Onica Ulveling was selected to serve as vice president, and she too was approved by the board on a 5-0 vote. Meetings for the coming year will operate nearly identically to how they have in the past. The first Monday of the month will serve as a work session, and the third Monday will be the regular business meeting. As before, meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and operate using the consent agenda format. School officials also approved the committee assignments for the coming year. A list of those can be included below.

CARROLL, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO