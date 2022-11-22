Bayshore residents and businesses took time off from Hurricane recovery to Light up Bayshore, their first tree lighting celebration. Local dignitaries included Dan Rodriguez, Deputy County Manager; outgoing Commissioner Penny Taylor and Commissioner Elect Daniel Kowal. But the biggest guest of honor was Santa himself, arriving in style on an East Naples Fire Truck. Family fun activities included writing letters to Santa and our troops and making ornaments. Young and old christened a cutout Christmas tree with their handprints while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa. There was music, carolers and a kids “turn on the tree” countdown. The event, which promises to become a tradition, was sponsored by the Collier County Community Redevelopment Agency, Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Area and Bayshore Beautification MSTU.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO