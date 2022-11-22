ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
amisun.com

Help victims of Hurricane Ian

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Though the Island didn’t suffer major damage due to Hurricane Ian, some of its southern neighbors weren’t so lucky. While many want to help victims of the storm in Fort Myers, Sanibel, Captiva and other affected areas, some good intentions may not be the best intentions logistically.
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

How a Port Charlotte woman is finding gratitude after Hurricane Ian

Finding gratitude may not come so easy for many storm-weary residents. Jacqui Clarke-Naklin is counting her blessings and not her losses. As Jacqui Clarke-Naklin got closer to the heaping mountain of furniture, she stared at a husk of a house that once provided rest and comfort to a family. The 69-year-old breaks the silence.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Families in need receive Thanksgiving meals

Fresh Thanksgiving meals were delivered to thirteen families in need by volunteers in Southwest Florida. Deborah Mecalo knows what the meaning of Thanksgiving is. “I am thankful for everybody that I have met throughout this journey because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be this far as I am now,” Mecalo said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million

950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children

The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army helping people celebrate Thanksgiving after Ian’s damage

The Salvation Army gave those who didn’t have the option to sit around with friends and family on Thanksgiving, the opportunity. Two months ago, Fort Myers resident Susi Fuentes and her kids were homeless. But, this Thanksgiving, they’re sitting at the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving table with their favorite foods,...
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Bayshore Lights Up

Bayshore residents and businesses took time off from Hurricane recovery to Light up Bayshore, their first tree lighting celebration. Local dignitaries included Dan Rodriguez, Deputy County Manager; outgoing Commissioner Penny Taylor and Commissioner Elect Daniel Kowal. But the biggest guest of honor was Santa himself, arriving in style on an East Naples Fire Truck. Family fun activities included writing letters to Santa and our troops and making ornaments. Young and old christened a cutout Christmas tree with their handprints while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa. There was music, carolers and a kids “turn on the tree” countdown. The event, which promises to become a tradition, was sponsored by the Collier County Community Redevelopment Agency, Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Area and Bayshore Beautification MSTU.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel

The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
stnonline.com

Florida School Districts Relied on Resiliency to Rebound from Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf coast in late September, school district transportation departments kicked into gear, transporting students home safely, fueling and securing the buses, and preparing some buses to transport evacuees to local shelters. One of the hardest hit areas would be Lee County, which encompasses Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL

