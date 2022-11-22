Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him
A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Police search for Fort Dodge robbery suspect
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a robber who stole cash from a coffee shop. The robbery happened Tuesday morning at a Scooter's Coffee. Police say the man walked up to the drive-thru, demanded money and took off. Contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1424 if you...
Arrests made after 3 dead, 4 seriously neglected cats found in towed van
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people have been arrested in an animal neglect investigation after police said they kept multiple cats confined to a van in grossly unsanitary conditions and without adequate food and water. Three of the cats died. Christopher Lester, 51, and Cheryl Lewis, 44, were booked into the Polk County Jail Monday […]
theperrynews.com
Fire destroys passenger minivan early Friday on Perry Park Avenue
A minivan was destroyed by fire early Friday in the Perry Park apartment complex. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which occurred about 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Perry park Avenue. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and partially extinguished the fire, which fully engulfed the...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 23
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Kristy Roberts of Des Moines was traveling in the 36000 block of Old Hwy 6 near Dexter when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $3,000. Nov. 22. 2022. Doug Dawson, 37, of...
kicdam.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
theperrynews.com
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested after allegedly strangling wife
A Waukee man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly strangling his wife in the course of a domestic dispute. Antonio Ramirez, 44, of 702 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood. The incident began about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Collins Drive,...
KCRG.com
First teen sentenced in deadly drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The first of several teens charged in a deadly March drive-by shooting outside East High School in Des Moines was sentenced on Monday. Kevin Martinez, 16, of Des Moines, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and seriously injured two East High School students.
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In Fatal East High Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) One of the ten Des Moines teens charged in the deadly shooting near East High School will serve 20 years in prison. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Nine other people are facing charges in connection with the case. Three of them have taken plea deals.
Des Moines Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Deaths
(Polk County, IA) — Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, but the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, is facing additional prison time for holding his children at gunpoint during a drug bust in Des Moines in December of 2020.
Two arrested for allegedly kidnapping, abusing minor
ANKENY, Iowa — Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and abusing a minor. Marcella Lynn Nordstrom, 50, and William Fredrick Nordstrom, 51, are currently being held in the Polk County Jail. According to court records, the Nordstroms confined the victim on multiple occasions from approximately March 2012 to August 2022. Court records also […]
KGLO News
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
1380kcim.com
Teen Seriously Injured In Bridge Accident Early Saturday Morning
Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
