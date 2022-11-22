Read full article on original website
Melendez responds to Underwood's challenge: 'He handled it like a true champion'
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has the utmost confidence in the abilities that Illini sophomore wing RJ Melendez possesses. “There’s nothing on the court that I don’t think he can do,” Underwood told reporters prior to the team’s season opener earlier this month. Melendez entered the...
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
