Read full article on original website
Related
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Truth About Cars
GM Unveils Envista SUV for China and Teases U.S Introduction
Some have questioned why General Motors keeps Buick around since it seems like it’s not the most popular brand on America’s roads. What that view fails to consider, however, is that Buick is one of GM’s strongest brands in China, and earlier this month, the company’s president confirmed a new crossover would be coming for the country.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rivian Ruined
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been close to death for some time. A massive loss last quarter and revenue that missed forecasts cannot offset what appears to be a good backlog of orders. Everything else aside, Rivian is too small to matter in an extremely crowded market.
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
This is the coolest Chevy pickup truck in America
Custom car builders Ringbrothers have converted a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster pickup into an open-wheel racing style high-performance 1,000 hp vehicle.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
Jalopnik
Tesla Shareholders Want a Stock Buyback After Years of Gains Are Wiped Out
Tesla investors want Elon Musk to do something about the company’s quickly dipping stock prices, President Joe Biden is “directly” involved with negotiations to avoid a railroad strike, and Nissan is looking to ease customers and dealers into the EV future. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Tesla Quietly Releases a Huge Update
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report may feel like the old toy that Elon Musk forgot about when he got a shiny new one in Twitter TWTR, but the company is still making moves that should excite the fanboys. Musk took to his new toy to announce that Tesla has...
Freethink
Construction juggernaut unveils huge electric mining truck
Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction equipment, has built its first battery-electric large mining truck — and select customers got to see the massive EV demonstrated at the “mine site of the future.”. “This demonstration is a significant milestone, and we are excited for these trucks...
Musk announces Twitter’s newest verification plan—now with gold checks
Gold checks for companies, gray for government, and blue for everyone else.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Truth About Cars
EBay Bans Sale of Aftermarket Emissions Defeat Components
The tuning world has always had to adapt to changing laws and regulations, but the industry is grappling with tightening emissions regulations that have changed almost everything about how they can do business. Iconic Miata tuner Flyin’ Miata announced it would no longer sell completely converted cars or conversion kits because of the changes, and now eBay has banned the sale of emissions defeat devices.
Truth About Cars
Lamborghini Recalls the Brand New Countach
The revived Lamborghini Countach (now using the LPI 800-4 suffix) is under recall following reports of at least one model shedding the glass cover that shields the electronically assisted 6.5-liter V12 engine from the elements. Having conducted an internal investigation, the manufacturer is faulting the supplier. Though one could make the argument that such problems make the Countach ownership experience even more authentic.
Comments / 0