Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.

11 DAYS AGO