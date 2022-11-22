Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival Details 2023 Lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, The Marshall Tucker Band, Trouble No More, Doom Flamingo and More

“In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty,” stated Genealogical Librarian & Educational Director Jennifer Thomson of the Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library. “Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary of the county, the Bedford Central Railroad Group put together a display at the Bedford Museum to share that history.”

