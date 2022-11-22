ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Catherine Canavan
4d ago

You are wrong Jennifer Lima. Parents arent against trans they are against people like you jamming it down their throats. And talking to 5 year olds about gender equality and biological boys in the girls bathroom. Stop playing a victim game and twisting words.

nrinow.news

N.S. officials recognize local filmmaker

NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield officials recognized a filmmaker this week who has not only preserved a large piece of town history, but has brought the story to an international audience. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and members of the North Smithfield Town Council presented a citation to Christian de...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Repurposed schools tell quite the story about our fair town

As the Town of North Kingstown waits for a final outcome of a lawsuit that is stalling the use of the former Wickford Elementary School building, I can’t help but be attentive to the process and what will come of it. This building, more than a century old, is special to my clan. Not only did I and my two children go here for our elementary school years, my dad also attended grades 1 through 6 here, and my grandfather George Cyrus Cranston Jr. not only went here for his entire public school timeframe; grades 1 through 12, he also returned here four years later after attending Brown University and taught high school level math out of this building for a short while.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022

Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

East Bay Community Action Program Announces New Chief Medical Officer

(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Rhode Island Foundation awards $8.3 million in grants

The Rhode Island Foundation has announced grants totaling $8.3 million to more than 90 nonprofits working in the areas of food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health. Funded in part by the state’s share of $1.1 billion in the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream

Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 30 Days of Great Local Gifts

This holiday season is about spreading joy and happiness. Nothing is better than giving the coolest, yummiest, or most creative gift. And it is easy here, as Rhode Island is known for its tremendous artisans, chefs, and brewmasters. Each day GoLocal will introduce a new and exciting artist or gift...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
back2stonewall.com

THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA

In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
PLYMOUTH, MA
nerej.com

Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero

The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday

Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
WARWICK, RI
Jamestown Press

Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility

The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
JAMESTOWN, RI

