Read full article on original website
Catherine Canavan
4d ago
You are wrong Jennifer Lima. Parents arent against trans they are against people like you jamming it down their throats. And talking to 5 year olds about gender equality and biological boys in the girls bathroom. Stop playing a victim game and twisting words.
Reply(2)
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
nrinow.news
N.S. officials recognize local filmmaker
NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield officials recognized a filmmaker this week who has not only preserved a large piece of town history, but has brought the story to an international audience. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and members of the North Smithfield Town Council presented a citation to Christian de...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Repurposed schools tell quite the story about our fair town
As the Town of North Kingstown waits for a final outcome of a lawsuit that is stalling the use of the former Wickford Elementary School building, I can’t help but be attentive to the process and what will come of it. This building, more than a century old, is special to my clan. Not only did I and my two children go here for our elementary school years, my dad also attended grades 1 through 6 here, and my grandfather George Cyrus Cranston Jr. not only went here for his entire public school timeframe; grades 1 through 12, he also returned here four years later after attending Brown University and taught high school level math out of this building for a short while.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
Tiverton family has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving
David Ryan spent two weeks fighting for his life hundreds of miles away from home.
reportertoday.com
East Bay Community Action Program Announces New Chief Medical Officer
(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Rhode Island Foundation awards $8.3 million in grants
The Rhode Island Foundation has announced grants totaling $8.3 million to more than 90 nonprofits working in the areas of food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health. Funded in part by the state’s share of $1.1 billion in the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Why We Love Jeremy Peña - He Is the American Dream
Part of the American Dream is that a young boy or girl could come to America and accomplish anything. Jeremy Peña is a reminder that the American Dream is alive and well in Rhode Island. So much of the narrative in America is the loss of the core attribute of our nation.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 30 Days of Great Local Gifts
This holiday season is about spreading joy and happiness. Nothing is better than giving the coolest, yummiest, or most creative gift. And it is easy here, as Rhode Island is known for its tremendous artisans, chefs, and brewmasters. Each day GoLocal will introduce a new and exciting artist or gift...
GoLocalProv
“Giving Indigenous Thanks” Celebration Taking Place in Providence on Saturday
A “Giving Indigenous Thanks” celebration will be taking place on Saturday in Providence. AS220 — located at 115 Empire Street — will be hosting restaurant Bintimani, and native vendors and art between 12 and 4 PM. “Bintimani is beyond excited to announce the first of many...
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
nerej.com
Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero
The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
themainewire.com
ACLU Defends Massachusetts COVID-19 Spyware Hacking in Half-Assed Boston Globe Story
In a bizarre Boston Globe story, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts expressed skepticism of a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Public Health — a lawsuit that alleges a vast breach of privacy and violation of human rights on the part of the state government. [RELATED: Massachusetts...
Turnto10.com
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday
Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
Fall River School Staffer Fired, Not Arrested, for ‘Inappropriate’ Messages
FALL RIVER — An employee of a Fall River charter school has been fired — but is not currently under arrest — after school officials said he engaged in inappropriate communications with someone believed to be a student. Atlantis Charter School Executive Director Robert Beatty wrote in...
Comments / 9