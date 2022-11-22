Worldwide Reports Suggest Relatively Weak RTX 4080 Sales

Multiple sources worldwide suggest that GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards aren't selling as well as Nvidia may have hoped. We've checked reports and listings in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China, and in all these major markets RTX 4080 GPU sales are, looking for a polite word, sluggish.



Many of the reports don't hold back their criticism of Nvidia's RTX 4080 sales performance, branding it dire or abysmal. Others choose to highlight the biggest issue with this graphics card, that the price is simply too high compared to previous GeForce xx80 model(s). The 71% increase in generational pricing comes as many people in the developed world are in the grip of a cost of living crisis.



Starting with the US, there are a number of interesting posts on the old HardOCP forums about RTX 4080 retail stocks. The clearest indicators of a lack of interest we can see, with regard to the second rung Ada Lovelace graphics card, come from updates on Microcenter stock levels around the country.

Microcenter stock levels (Image credit: HardOCP Forums)

For example, it was noted that Microcenter's RTX 4080 stocks had swollen shortly after launch, and the latest figures show there are still 1,227 units available via this retailer. These are pretty bad retail numbers for a freshly launched Nvidia GPU and only the second Ada Lovelace consumer graphics card to be released.



Online sources like Newegg's RTX 4080 listings and Amazon's RTX 4080 cards meanwhile mostly consist of third-party resellers at higher prices. That's expected, as demand for online purchases is generally higher than any single brick and mortar store. But it's worth noting that even online, 4080 prices start at 18% over Nvidia's MSRP, where the 4090 starts at more than 40% above MSRP.



In Canada, Hardware Canucks noticed a similar situation with regard to high stock levels. In a Tweet, the Canadian tech site frames the unenthusiastic reception for the RTX 4080 as a parallel to AMD's Radeon RX 6500 XT launch. AMD's little GPU was remarkable for being in stock everywhere after launch, despite the GPU crypto-mining phenomena still running wild.



Multiple retailers in the UK have been grilled by OC3D regarding RTX 4080 stock levels. Only the Nvidia branded RTX 4080 Founders Edition appears to be in short supply in the UK at the time of writing. A mismatch between performance and pricing is blamed for the poor sales numbers by the UK source. It reckons that an RTX 4080 price cut decision is at the "when not if" phase.



In Germany, we see similar reports with regard to sales of the RTX 4080. Hardware Luxxe editor Andreas Schilling says that the sales units through the site's community are "pretty darn low." He also hints that bountiful stock of the GTX 16 / RTX 30 series graphics cards (approx 7,500 units in Germany) means gamers and enthusiasts aren't desperate for an RTX 40 upgrade at this time.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

PC Games Hardware in Germany noted that, after a bright first few days for retailers (fast sales and elevated prices), things have slipped back. All major German retailers now have stocks of the RTX 4080, and the used market is looking vibrant ( scalpers ?).



Today, PCGH.de provided an interesting update in the form of an RTX 4080 survey. Fewer than 1% of the (500+) respondents thought the RTX 4080 was priced fairly, with the most popular survey option suggesting it was overpriced by €500. In other words, respondents want a true RTX 3080 replacement, at the same price.



Chinese customers appear to be equally uninspired by the GeForce RTX 4080. Hong Kong's HKEPC reports that after the fast pace of sales of the RTX 4090, retailers were keen to stock up on the RTX 4080, but the crowds didn't materialize. It reasons that buyers with a big budget are going to collect a relatively small amount of extra cash and buy an RTX 4090 instead, going after the halo product.

Conclusion

Remember, the first days and weeks after the release of any highly anticipated graphics card should be when demand is at its highest point. Moreover, we are well into the traditional pre-holiday buying season with Black Friday sales already underway at many outlets. Reports of sluggish sales at a time like this are all the more damning for Nvidia's pricing decision, with the RTX 4080 ($1,199) launching for several hundred dollars more than the RTX 3080 ($699).