ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Josh Lucas As Young Kevin Costner In Yellowstone, So Can We Expect A Spinoff?

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bk7Hf_0jK9hMQz00

Mild spoilers below for Yellowstone ’s latest episode, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!

Three episodes into its fifth season, Yellowstone has put most of its main characters in vice grips of their own making — a begrudged thanks for the quote inspiration, Sheriff Ramsey — with potentially major problems happening both on the ranch and off. But you know what hasn’t been a problem whatsoever, at least for fans? The return of Josh Lucas as the younger version of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. The Paramount Network western’s flashbacks in Season 5 seem to be setting up an important connection to the current-day timeline, but who’s got time for remembering plotlines when Lucas’ burly mustache and gravelly drawl are bursting forth from the TV? And you better believe the fandom is clamoring for Taylor Sheridan to order up another new prequel focusing on John’s slightly younger years.

Ahead of the latest episodes, Josh Lucas popped up on Yellowstone as the land-protecting John Dutton three times across Season 1, and once in Season 2, but was absent through the third and fourth. But fans aren’t griping about lost time or anything, and have been rather focused on celebrating the actor’s Costner-esque vibe. We’ll kick things off with another familiar face from the small screen, HGTV star Erin Napier, whose show Home Town will finally debut Season 7 in early December . Here’s what she had to say:

See more

I dare say a bit of performative fear was struck when Lucas so confidently laid out one of the best lines of the episode when he told the then-Governor off for doubting his and other ranchers' wolf claims. And the way other fans are gushing over Lucas, I think some people might be scared that Yellowstone will drop its flashback format too soon. But let's live in the glorious moments while we can, with this rundown of Lucas-loving viewers.

  • A perfect example of an absolutely flawless casting decision is Josh Lucas as young John Dutton #YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone - @melthearies
  • Josh Lucas on #YellowstoneTV is what cowboy dreams are made of - @gracefulsince85
  • Idgaf abt Yellowstone’s 1883, I need to see more of Josh Lucas as a young John Dutton. - @missmarii10
  • Taylor sheridan is fucking amazing and deserves every single flower #Yellowstone also whoever casted Josh Lucas as young John Dutton deserves every raise imaginable - @flippybets
  • Josh Lucas as John Dutton can fuckin GET IT - @jenpeterspnw
  • Josh Lucas playing a young John Dutton is really the level of casting every show and movie should be striving for - @elsteindorf

And just in case the above thoughts weren't oozing enough hornball energy, the sentiment below is alive and well on social media.

See more

Of course, beyond all the general adoration and hype, quite a few Yellowstone fans openly requested — and in some cases demanded — that Josh Lucas imminently get cast to lead whatever prequel would come immediately before the events we're already familiar with. (Although some seem to have their math all wrong as far as when the thing might take place.) Let's run these next few down from curious to downright thirsty.

  • Josh Lucas as a young John Dutton is terrific. I wonder if there's a potential prequel series with Lucas one day. #YellowstoneTV - @therealckj
  • I am here for a spin-off with Josh Lucas as a young John Dutton! Get on this #YellowstoneTV #joshlucas @sourlemonds
  • We actually need a young John Dutton spin off starring Josh Lucas. #YellowstoneTV - @cameow_7
  • So… this is totally leading to a Yellowstone prequel with Josh Lucas as a John Dutton AND I AM HERE FOR IT!!! RAWR! #Yellowstone - @txchickidie
  • I’m sick and tired of Taylor Sheridan gatekeeping Josh Lucas as John Dutton from me in these flashback scenes. I NEED A WHOLE SEASON OF HIM - @ya_girl_abby4

If only Yellowstone 's Twitter page had been responding specifically to fans' calls for Lucas-led spinoffs with this post...

See more

Season 5 episodes air Sunday nights on Paramount Network at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can stream Yellowstone ’s first four seasons with a Peacock subscription . Head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what else is coming to the small screen soon.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Distractify

Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere

Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon

The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes teases a painful future for Monica as Cole Hauser hints at a new role in Sheridan’s universe

Happy Friday, Yellowstone fans, and if you’re floating around on cloud nine today, we don’t blame you. We’re just over a week away from the season five premiere of our favorite cowboy drama and can’t get enough of all things Dutton. From the actors and actresses who breathe life into our favorite characters to the storylines that keep us coming back for more, it’s time to pay homage to the universe that keeps on giving.
MONTANA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
164K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy