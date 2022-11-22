Home to around seven million people, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. It sits above Rhode Island and Connecticut, but below Vermont and New Hampshire. Boston, the state capital, is the largest city in New England. Massachusetts offers a wide array of historical, cultural, and natural sites. Some of the state’s most incredible natural wonders include the coastal plain of the Atlantic Ocean (including the famous Cape Cod), and the northern tip of the Appalachian Mountains, known locally as the Berkshires. But, just how high is the highest point in Massachusetts?

