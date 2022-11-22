Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
ISU women's basketball opens UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with win
LAS VEGAS — Illinois State women’s basketball was able to overcome a less than ideal free-throw shooting performance in its first matchup at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday, taking town California-San Diego 79-62. To make up for their 16-for-30 performance from the charity stripe, the Redbirds went 9-for-19 from 3-point range to lead them to their fourth-straight win.
videtteonline.com
Watkins: ISU volleyball with a lot to build on after 2022 season; looking ahead to 2023
On Sept. 9, sophomore setter Katelyn Lefler went down with a concussion during Illinois State volleyball’s seventh match of the season. Lefler was back after missing two months and 18 matches, playing in 10 of the Redbirds’ 29 contests in 2022. She joined Sarah Kushner as the only Redbird to return from injury during the season. Kushner missed five matches with a sprained ankle.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball falls 57-44 to Rhode Island, goes winless at Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman — For the second-straight game, Illinois State men's basketball's second half struggles proved costly as the Redbirds fell 57-44 to Rhode Island to go winless at the Cayman Islands Classic. Offenses struggled early and often on the final day of the event as the teams...
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
Legendary 80s Bands Headline the 2023 Rock the Dam in Kentucky
In 2023, it's all going down at the Dam! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced the lineup for next year's Rock the Dam concert event. It will be headlined by the legendary rock band, Winger!. Winger was formed in 1987 and the band found almost instant success with hits like:
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
wnky.com
Teresa’s Restaurant continues Thanksgiving tradition of giving back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One local restaurant is contributing to the holiday spirit today. Teresa’s Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment here in Bowling Green. The restaurant has been around for close to 30 years but with different owners. Located on Gordon Avenue, they have been giving...
wnky.com
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society holds Black Friday adoption sale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in search of a new friend, you’re in luck!. Warren County’s local animal shelter is having half off all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering the sale from Friday, Nov. 25 to...
wnky.com
2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
wnky.com
Edmonson County welcomes visitors with new sign
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. – Edmonson County is making some changes amid the upcoming season. The county removed the old welcome signs and has replaced them with new reflective signs featuring the new county logo. The Edmonson County Tourism Commission says they want to welcome visitors with “a splash of...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
whvoradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
whopam.com
Pioneers continue long tradition of handing out hot Thanksgiving dinners
Pioneers, Inc. continued a tradition nearly four decades long Thanksgiving Day by handing out hundreds of hot Thanksgiving dinner plates to anyone who needed one in front of its headquarters on North Main Street in Hopkinsville. William Brown coordinates the event that began in 1984 and says it’s just a...
wkdzradio.com
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen While Checking On A Motor Vehicle Accident
A woman reported her vehicle stolen after stopping to help a man involved in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stopped after a car ran off the road just before the eastbound exit for Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
WBKO
Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
