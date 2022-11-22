ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

ISU women's basketball opens UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with win

LAS VEGAS — Illinois State women’s basketball was able to overcome a less than ideal free-throw shooting performance in its first matchup at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday, taking town California-San Diego 79-62. To make up for their 16-for-30 performance from the charity stripe, the Redbirds went 9-for-19 from 3-point range to lead them to their fourth-straight win.
Watkins: ISU volleyball with a lot to build on after 2022 season; looking ahead to 2023

On Sept. 9, sophomore setter Katelyn Lefler went down with a concussion during Illinois State volleyball’s seventh match of the season. Lefler was back after missing two months and 18 matches, playing in 10 of the Redbirds’ 29 contests in 2022. She joined Sarah Kushner as the only Redbird to return from injury during the season. Kushner missed five matches with a sprained ankle.
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force

BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
Edmonson County welcomes visitors with new sign

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. – Edmonson County is making some changes amid the upcoming season. The county removed the old welcome signs and has replaced them with new reflective signs featuring the new county logo. The Edmonson County Tourism Commission says they want to welcome visitors with “a splash of...
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer

A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault

A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards. The man is seen wearing dark pants, a...
