Dixon, IL

Q985

GORGEOUS! This Illinois City Has Charming Airbnb With A Fairytale Gazebo

Ever catch yourself scrolling through rentals for your next vacation that are so out of your price range? It's so fun, it's like house hunting without the mortgage. This beautiful Airbnb in Rockford, Illinois is a 'Spanish Style Villa' that has a beautiful enchanted Gazebo you'll love! If you've never seen this place, check it out below.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Where to See Christmas Lights in the Stateline

Grab a cup of hot cocoa, load the kids in the car, and go check out these 2022 Christmas light displays in the Rockford area. Several of these lights shows are ones where you get out and walk around, some are drive-thru, and others are impressive neighborhood decorations. Here are the Christmas light displays you should take the time to see this year!
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

First-Time homebuyer thankful to land dream home before Thanksgiving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between cooking Thanksgiving dinner, shopping for presents and hanging lights, it may seem like finding your dream home is too good to be true. According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors:. Housing inventory across the Rockford region fell more than 20% between September 2021 and...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
Q98.5

Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers

If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois

One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home

An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
