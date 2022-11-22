Read full article on original website
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
GORGEOUS! This Illinois City Has Charming Airbnb With A Fairytale Gazebo
Ever catch yourself scrolling through rentals for your next vacation that are so out of your price range? It's so fun, it's like house hunting without the mortgage. This beautiful Airbnb in Rockford, Illinois is a 'Spanish Style Villa' that has a beautiful enchanted Gazebo you'll love! If you've never seen this place, check it out below.
Super Cool! Illinois Woman Stars In New Domino’s Pizza Commercial
This Rockford native has been acting for years and just landed a huge role in a National Domino's Pizza commercial. Our entire lives growing up, my sisters and I have always strived to be the best in everything we do. I usually don't get this personal, but right now I have very good reason to!
Couple spends their Thanksgiving with strangers over their own families
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — Almost every Thanksgiving since 2014, Lisa and Damian Dekezel have hosted a Turkey meal for their local community in Cambridge. "We started this community Thanksgiving dinner, really to give back to our community," Lisa said. Both Lisa and Damian value family and togetherness and say sometimes...
Where to See Christmas Lights in the Stateline
Grab a cup of hot cocoa, load the kids in the car, and go check out these 2022 Christmas light displays in the Rockford area. Several of these lights shows are ones where you get out and walk around, some are drive-thru, and others are impressive neighborhood decorations. Here are the Christmas light displays you should take the time to see this year!
Black Friday in Rockford: Where to find deals at locally owned stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s no secret that most of the long Black Friday lines will form outside national chain stores as shoppers jostle to get an early jump on their holiday shopping. Stores like Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s won’t be without big crowds on Nov. 25. But, Rockford also has s vibrant local business community […]
Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas tree at Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank. In search of the perfect tree, Dennis Horgan and his family drove 73 miles from Schaumburg to Rockton to […]
WIFR
First-Time homebuyer thankful to land dream home before Thanksgiving
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between cooking Thanksgiving dinner, shopping for presents and hanging lights, it may seem like finding your dream home is too good to be true. According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors:. Housing inventory across the Rockford region fell more than 20% between September 2021 and...
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
5 Favorite Indoor Dog Play Areas for When Illinois Weather Turns Bitter Cold
Over the weekend I took a drive over the border into Wisconsin to let the dog run at an outdoor dog park in Beloit. And even being bundled up and having a sweater on the pup, it was still a little cold for a long day of play in the park.
Q98.5
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
advantagenews.com
Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois
One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Rollover in Boone County
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. One vehicle rollover accident In Boone County. It happened this evening near...
MyStateline.com
Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home
An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
