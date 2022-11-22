ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrodsburg, KY

Card Chronicle

Game Day: Louisville at Kentucky

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (7-4, 4-4) at KENTUCKY WILDCATS (6-5, 3-5) Battle for the Governor’s Cup. Location: Kroger Field: Lexington, Ky. Announcers: David Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sideline) Favorite: Kentucky by 3. All-Time Series: Kentucky leads, 18-15 Modern Series: Louisville leads, 15-12 Last Meeting: Kentucky won, 52-21,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Gender Reveal Plot twist at Carrie Underwood Show

Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week 1. Nov. 25: America’s top dog,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

A Windy, Warm & Wet start to your Sunday..

Low pressure approaching out of the Middle Mississippi River Valley tonight looks to bring us some rain and gusty conditions developing overnight. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for much of the region including Richmond, Lexington, Georgetown and points west starting at 5 AM Sunday morning. The strongest...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

16-year-old Lexington boy still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
LEXINGTON, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Chayse Abrams: A Kentucky veteran turned country singer

Chayse Abrams, 24, is a local Lexington musician who was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and raised on Garth Brooks. Music and family have always been a constant in his life. Now, he’s living out his dream of being a country singer, thanks to their support. Abrams’s family has lived...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident

A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Kernel

‘It costs nothing to be kind.’ Rev. Jim Sichko performs random acts of kindness

Lexington-based papal Missionary of Mercy Rev. Jim Sichko travels the world teaching and showing kindness to others. Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Texas, Sichko has been a practicing priest in Lexington for 23 years and a papal Missionary of Mercy for seven. A papal Missionary of Mercy is a priest selected by Pope Francis to be “persuasive preachers of mercy,” as defined by Missionaries of Mercy in the USA.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

