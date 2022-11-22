Read full article on original website
Card Chronicle
Game Day: Louisville at Kentucky
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (7-4, 4-4) at KENTUCKY WILDCATS (6-5, 3-5) Battle for the Governor’s Cup. Location: Kroger Field: Lexington, Ky. Announcers: David Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sideline) Favorite: Kentucky by 3. All-Time Series: Kentucky leads, 18-15 Modern Series: Louisville leads, 15-12 Last Meeting: Kentucky won, 52-21,...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Scott Satterfield speaks after Louisville's loss to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 26. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
fox56news.com
Gender Reveal Plot twist at Carrie Underwood Show
Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week 1. Nov. 25: America’s top dog,...
harlanenterprise.net
New mobile clinic rolls across the state to deliver specialized pediatric care
Far too often, children and teens can’t get to Lexington to get the specialized care they need. With the new mobile clinic, the providers at Kentucky Children’s Hospital will bring the care to them. Funded by grants from the Colonel Harland Sanders Foundation and the Coaches for the...
WTVQ
A Windy, Warm & Wet start to your Sunday..
Low pressure approaching out of the Middle Mississippi River Valley tonight looks to bring us some rain and gusty conditions developing overnight. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for much of the region including Richmond, Lexington, Georgetown and points west starting at 5 AM Sunday morning. The strongest...
fox56news.com
‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Richmond pub owner is turning his bar into a home to host a Thanksgiving dinner. Chuck Fields, owner of The Paddy Wagon Irish Pub since 2004, has been providing a family setting for Thanksgiving dinners to the community for almost 20 years. Formerly...
lakercountry.com
RCH to have Somerset cardiologist hold local clinic
Russell County Hospital has contracted to have a Somerset cardiologist hold clinic in Russell County. WJRS NEWS talked with Hospital CEO Scott Thompson about the new endeavor…
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
Kentucky Kernel
Chayse Abrams: A Kentucky veteran turned country singer
Chayse Abrams, 24, is a local Lexington musician who was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and raised on Garth Brooks. Music and family have always been a constant in his life. Now, he’s living out his dream of being a country singer, thanks to their support. Abrams’s family has lived...
The Daily South
A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free
If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
fox56news.com
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
Kentucky Kernel
‘It costs nothing to be kind.’ Rev. Jim Sichko performs random acts of kindness
Lexington-based papal Missionary of Mercy Rev. Jim Sichko travels the world teaching and showing kindness to others. Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Texas, Sichko has been a practicing priest in Lexington for 23 years and a papal Missionary of Mercy for seven. A papal Missionary of Mercy is a priest selected by Pope Francis to be “persuasive preachers of mercy,” as defined by Missionaries of Mercy in the USA.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
