There is No Overnight Parking on any curbed streets within the City of Richmond from December 1st through April 1st. Cars should be off of the streets from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. to allow for snow plows to clear the streets. The no parking restriction is in accordance with Traffic Control Order No. 1-2020. Thank you for your cooperation.

RICHMOND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO