A chilling “death note” was recovered from a phone belonging to the suspected gunman who killed six people inside a Virginia Walmart store days before the Thanksgiving holiday.In the alleged document released by Chesapeake officials on Friday morning, Andre Bing says he was “harassed by idiots” who compared him to the cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.The note includes his apologies to God and lambasts coworkers he believes bullied and betrayed him.Police also reported that the 9mm handgun firearm used in the attack was purchased from a local store on the morning of 22 November, hours before he fatally shot...

COLORADO STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO