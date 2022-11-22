Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening at approximately 5:26pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadmore Road NW for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke coming from the front door and fire in the basement....
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and later died on Monday night. In a press release, police said they responded to the 200 block of Miriam Drive for a report of a person down. The man was taken to the hospital, where...
KIMT
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
KCRG.com
Annual 'Turkey Trot' takes place in Cedar Rapids
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'. Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong. Updated: 7 hours ago. An unlikely friendship captured people's hearts in...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV
A Fayette County man has died after being hit by a vehicle. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union Monday evening just before 6:30pm. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old...
KCRG.com
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The 5K in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque kicked off Thursday morning. At the starting line in Cedar Rapids, a line of kids were excited to begin their sprint in Greene Square.
cbs2iowa.com
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man shares experience of wife with Alzheimer’s while encouraging caregivers to seek support
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat
A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Dubuque County Outbuilding Fire
On November 22, 2022 at approximately 1:11 PM the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office along with Epworth Fire were dispatched to 8039 Hartbecke Rd. for an outbuilding that was on fire. Investigation revealed that an outbuilding owned by Fred and Kathy Hartbecke started on fire at the residence and quickly became fully involved. The fire was contained to the buildingbut the building and its contents were a total loss. Nothing suspicious was noted for the cause of the fire. Total loss estimated at around $60,000. There was no livestock in the building.
KCRG.com
Linn County man recreates Iowa Civil War battle flag down to every last stitch
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County man spent the last three weeks recreating an Iowa Civil War battle flag to bring to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to re-create the 1862 battle next week. Brandon Jolly re-creates civil war memorabilia including flags, uniforms, etc.; his latest was that of the...
macaronikid.com
Join us for Winter Wonder'loo 2022!
(Waterloo, Iowa) – This holiday season you are invited to join Main Street Waterloo for Winter WonderLoo, a Holiday Season of Celebration. The four-week long event will showcase downtown. businesses, celebrate holiday traditions, and provide fun activities for the community. “It’s a time of spreading goodwill and building memories...
1650thefan.com
Early Morning Semi Crash Injures Driver
A semi crash on Highway 218 in Waterloo early Monday morning scattered a significant amount of debris and left the driver with minor injuries. The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. near the San Marnan Drive exit. Police say the driver was traveling north and lost control of the semi on a curve. The driver hit a pylon that powers an electronic sign. The unidentified driver was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with minor injuries, but is expected to recover. The semi was carrying processed ground turkey in bags.
kwayradio.com
Hauer First Female CF Police CPT
Brooke Heuer has been named Cedar Falls Police Captain, becoming the first woman to ever hold that rank, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. She was promoted to the position after Mark Howard was promoted to Police Chief. Heuer has been with the Cedar Falls force since 2000. She has worked every patrol shift and has held roles that include certified law enforcement fitness specialist, field training officer program supervisor, CPR instructor, and reserve officer supervisor, among several others. She is also an instructor at Hawkeye Community College and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
KCRG.com
Pleasant start to the weekend, some rain on the way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another pleasant day is expected for the start of the traditional weekend, before a rain chance leads into its finale. Lows tonight dip into the 20s, with highs back into the low to mid 50s for most people on Saturday. Sunshine will be plentiful early, with more clouds by sunset. Eventually, this leads to some rain developing across parts of the area Saturday night into early Sunday.
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
