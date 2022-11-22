Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
Along For The Ride: Volleyball’s Schoen Thankful For Endless Parental Support
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – One hundred and ninety-four. That's how many collegiate volleyball matches The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduate student defensive specialist Sydney Schoen has been a part of in her career. And at all 194 – and counting – Sydney's parents have been along for the ride.
KRGV
McAllen ready for Regional Semifinal versus CC Veterans Memorial
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High School is in the UIL Regional Semifinal round for the first time since 2000. Bulldogs are hosting one of two semifinal games. They'll face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in McAllen. Click on the video above for more.
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Visits No. 4 Texas Saturday
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (4-2) visits the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (4-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Gregory Gym. 1) If you are having problems viewing this page, please download the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader and install the newest version of the Acrobat plug-in for your browser. This is a free download.
megadoctornews.com
Physical Therapist Assistant Grad Makes Program History
McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program graduate Eileen Martinez has become the first student to obtain a perfect score on the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE). Since graduating in May 2022, Martinez said she has become employed at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in an...
McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Westlake dominates San Benito in regional semifinals to extend winning streak to 53
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake stays on a roll after beating San Benito 44-7 in their third round matchup at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio. As is the theme in the playoffs for Westlake, the Chaparrals dominated San Benito from the outset. Running back Jack Kayser had another fantastic game, rushing for 140 yards and scoring three […]
Athlete of the Week: Bryan Chavez
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Valley Central) – Bryan Chavez’s historic nine touchdown performance in the second round earned him Athlete of the Week honors. The senior running back scored 63 of the 74 points in Brownsville Vets’ 74-59 win against Victoria West. Chavez had no idea the type of performance he was in for. “It was at […]
Diabetes centers offer hope through education in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November marks Diabetes Awareness Month, and Valley Baptist Health Systems is offering help to the people in the Rio Grande Valley. MaryJane Lopez, registered nurse and Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville diabetes program coordinator/educator, said there’s no time like the present for local residents with diabetes to take control of their health. […]
Local nonprofit gives turkeys to community members
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner. “I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident. Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community. “It’s […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Valdez discusses the big projects underway in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – Steve Valdez, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco, has given the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service an update on the big projects happening in his city. In the video interview, Valdez focuses on the eagerly-anticipated Mid Valley International Industrial Park, which will...
KRGV
McAllen restaurant hosting community Thanksgiving
Employees at Lone Star BBQ in McAllen were hard at work Thursday to prepare for a community Thanksgiving. The restaurant hosts the community thanksgiving every year and invite the public to come in and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or BBQ. "For us it's kind of to be thankful for...
Cameron County reports 93 new COVID-19 cases
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 93 new laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Saturday and Wednesday. Of the 93 new cases, 36 were confirmed based on PCR testing, the report stated. In addition to the positive reports, Cameron County also received 57 probable reports based on antigen testing, 27 of which […]
KRGV
Native American tribe protesting Port of Brownsville LNG site
Plans to build a liquid natural gas facility at the Port of Brownsville are being challenged by a Native American tribe. After years of anticipation and challenges to NextDecade LNG facility, construction on the site began this month. Aerial views show a lot of vegetation in the area is already...
KRGV
Valley veteran receives free home repairs
Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
KRGV
Valley small businesses help last-minute grocery shoppers
Small businesses in the Valley saved the day Thursday for a lot of last-minute grocery shoppers. Beef and pork flew off the shelves faster than turkeys at Junior's in Pharr. Shoppers in Pharr were getting meats of all cuts. "On Thanksgiving, usually the Cowboys play," Junior's store manager Linda Hernandez...
riograndeguardian.com
Mendez: Why I will not be seeking re-election as mayor of Brownsville
After months of consideration and self reflection, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election as Mayor for the upcoming election in May 2023. As much as I would love to continue, I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll on my physical, mental and financial health that few can relate to.
Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in McAllen, TX
McAllen, Texas, is the biggest city in Hidalgo County and can be found in the southernmost portion of the Rio Grande Valley. While it is known today for its warm weather and tropical breeze, McAllen was considered the oil, agriculture, and tourism center in the 1970s. From being a farming-focused...
kurv.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Weslaco Business Accuses Owners Of Payroll Violations
A business in Weslaco is being accused of exploiting a former employee by refusing to pay him properly and failing to maintain proper records. Javier Segovia Meniola claims he worked for the company owned by Kenneth and Keven Hartley for 12 years. He performed tasks related to their produce and farming business, living in a home on their ranch. But he claims the Hartleys paid him less than the minimum wage and did not pay him overtime, despite being on call 24 hours a day. He was fired from the job earlier this year.
