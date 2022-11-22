Navigating the uncharted terrain of the Consolidated Appropriations Act: guidance for employer health plans

Read full article on original website
Providence Health Plan names chief communications officer
Providence Health Plan has named Morgan Ratcliffe as executive director, chief communications officer, effective Nov. 20. Ms. Ratcliffe will lead the company's internal and external corporate communications strategy, according to a Nov. 22 news release. Previously, she held the same title at Providence Physician Enterprise.
The top 5 barriers to automated prior authorization according to payers
Providers using EHRs that aren't enabled for electronic prior authorization and the cost to upgrade to those EHRs are the main barriers preventing automated PA, according to a Nov. 14 America's Health Insurance Plans survey. The health insurance trade group conducted an industrywide survey on "prior authorization practices and gold...
Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UnitedHealthcare, Providence reach deal
UnitedHealthcare and Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health have reached a multi-year deal to keep nearly 3 million beneficiaries in-network with the health system's physicians and facilities in California, the Eureka Times-Standard reported Nov. 22. The agreement affects UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans, as well as Medicare Advantage...
