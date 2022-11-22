Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘Corn Kid’ Tariq distributes canned corn donations for Thanksgiving with City HarvestShameel ShamsNew York City, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
thecoaster.net
160 Residential Units Proposed Next to the Wonder Bar
A new proposal scheduled to go before Asbury Park officials features 160 condominiums next door to The Wonder Bar which would reduce the iconic alcohol establishment’s outdoor space including the venue for Yappy Hour, a 15-year tradition whose $10 cover charge raises money for local rescue organizations. Inspire by...
tworivertimes.com
Group Honored for Marking Parts of the Lenape Trail in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – In the tradition of giving thanks this season, county and township officials honored an organization that placed markers on the historic Lenape Great Navesink to Minisink Trail, a path across the county and state that paved the way for future generations. The Inter-tribal Council of AT&T Employees...
Jackson Officials Looking For Open Space Purchases
JACKSON – Open space and preserving land from development is something residents talk about a lot and now the governing body wants to hear about locations that can be purchased. During a recent council meeting some residents took issue with a plan to purchase property that they felt was...
tworivertimes.com
After Historic Discovery, Fair Haven Pivots to Protect Pollinators
FAIR HAVEN – Has the installation of a new pollinator garden in the Fair Haven Fields Natural Area uncovered the former site of a historic agricultural nursery? During remarks to the governing body at its November meeting, Mark Olsen – a member of the natural area’s advisory committee for the borough – said that while he and a group of dedicated volunteers were planting trees in the area of a trail that connects Third Street to a set of baseball diamonds at Fair Haven Fields, they dug up something unexpected.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue
Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
Widely Popular Italian Market Set To Open In Vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
njbmagazine.com
NJ Reentry Corporation Opens Union County Facility
The NJ Reentry Corporation (NJRC) hosted the grand opening of its new Union County facility in Elizabeth. The new site is 8,500 square feet and will accommodate four classrooms, a computer laboratory, nine offices, and two training areas. Presently, there is a significant waiting period for persons to enroll in NJRC case management services. According to Site Director Liz Granovsky, “the new site will ensure that a thousand persons per year will be able to receive critically needed wraparound services for those returning from prison, jail, addiction treatment, and the theater of war.”
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
This Beloved Monmouth County, New Jersey Staple Is Closing Its Doors Forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
Convoy of Essex County sheriff officers deliver Thanksgiving food to Newark food pantries
The department has been supplying food to soup kitchens and churches in Newark for the last 30 years in time for Thanksgiving.
New Jersey Globe
Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties
Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
The Most Adorable, Quaint, and One of the Most popular Airbnbs at the Jersey Shore
This! This is adorable. Every time I see it, I just want to rent it. This adorable Airbnb is located in Ocean Grove. If you've never been to Ocean Grove, Monmouth County, it is just lovely. Close to everything, the Asbury Park boardwalk, the great auditorium, and so much more....
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
Mercy Center Distributes Turkeys For Thanksgiving Holiday
MONMOUTH COUNTY – A neighboring property owner, a local Boy Scout Troop, students at Sisters Academy of New Jersey, and volunteers help Mercy Center in Asbury Park make Thanksgiving brighter for hundreds of families in Monmouth County, distributing 26,000 pounds of food for the holiday, including more than 850 turkeys.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
South Amboy seniors temporarily displaced following gas line leak
The incident occurred at Hillcrest Manor on Highway 35. A bus was used to help residents stay warm.
