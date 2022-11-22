ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoaster.net

160 Residential Units Proposed Next to the Wonder Bar

A new proposal scheduled to go before Asbury Park officials features 160 condominiums next door to The Wonder Bar which would reduce the iconic alcohol establishment’s outdoor space including the venue for Yappy Hour, a 15-year tradition whose $10 cover charge raises money for local rescue organizations. Inspire by...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Group Honored for Marking Parts of the Lenape Trail in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – In the tradition of giving thanks this season, county and township officials honored an organization that placed markers on the historic Lenape Great Navesink to Minisink Trail, a path across the county and state that paved the way for future generations. The Inter-tribal Council of AT&T Employees...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
tworivertimes.com

After Historic Discovery, Fair Haven Pivots to Protect Pollinators

FAIR HAVEN – Has the installation of a new pollinator garden in the Fair Haven Fields Natural Area uncovered the former site of a historic agricultural nursery? During remarks to the governing body at its November meeting, Mark Olsen – a member of the natural area’s advisory committee for the borough – said that while he and a group of dedicated volunteers were planting trees in the area of a trail that connects Third Street to a set of baseball diamonds at Fair Haven Fields, they dug up something unexpected.
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue

Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
njbmagazine.com

NJ Reentry Corporation Opens Union County Facility

The NJ Reentry Corporation (NJRC) hosted the grand opening of its new Union County facility in Elizabeth. The new site is 8,500 square feet and will accommodate four classrooms, a computer laboratory, nine offices, and two training areas. Presently, there is a significant waiting period for persons to enroll in NJRC case management services. According to Site Director Liz Granovsky, “the new site will ensure that a thousand persons per year will be able to receive critically needed wraparound services for those returning from prison, jail, addiction treatment, and the theater of war.”
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties

Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ

Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy