Florida faces more reinsurance problems

- As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and "increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims."
FLORIDA STATE
"48 Hours": The case against Michael Politte

"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty previews this week's "48 Hours" episode: "The Case Against Michael Politte." Charged with killing his mother when he was just 14, a Missouri man is out on parole after 23 years fights to clear his name.
MISSOURI STATE
Body of elderly man pulled from Kendale Lakes canal

MIAMI - An elderly man died Friday in Kendale Lakes after he somehow ended up in a canal, according to police. It happened in the 13100 block of SW 51st Street. |. Police said a man in his eighties was doing yardwork when he ended up in the body of water.
KENDALE LAKES, FL

