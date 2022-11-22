Read full article on original website
Humana completes $1.25B debt offering
Humana completed its public offering of $1.25 billion in senior notes, the payer said Nov. 22. Humana estimates net proceeds from the offerings will be about $1.23 billion after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The insurer intends to use the proceeds to repay senior notes due in 2022. It intends to use the remainder of the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings.
UnitedHealthcare, Providence reach deal
UnitedHealthcare and Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health have reached a multi-year deal to keep nearly 3 million beneficiaries in-network with the health system's physicians and facilities in California, the Eureka Times-Standard reported Nov. 22. The agreement affects UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans, as well as Medicare Advantage...
