PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO