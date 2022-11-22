Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
AZFamily
Foster a ‘Turkey Taster’ for your Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re cooking your holiday meals alone this year, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is offering up “Turkey Tasters” that you can foster starting Wednesday until Sunday from 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. These sweet dogs are over 30 pounds and are...
fox10phoenix.com
Animals at Phoenix Zoo enjoy Thanksgiving feast
Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, many people still have to work, and some of those workers are zookeepers tasked with keeping animals healthy at the Phoenix Zoo. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen takes a look at a feast that has been put on for animals at the zoo.
Foster a dog for the Thanksgiving weekend!
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control offers a five-day fostering program, to give dogs a much-needed break from the shelter
Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot avoids cat-astrophe during ER visit
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat. The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,'...
Don't pass out food in the homeless encampment: City of Phoenix encourages 'healthy giving' to avoid waste
PHOENIX — This Thanksgiving there are hundreds of people across the city of Phoenix experiencing homelessness. The need is abundantly clear in the city’s largest encampment downtown, known as "The Zone." Donations are key, but it's not just about what people are donating. It's how people donate that...
KTAR.com
Merry Main Street with ice rink, other holiday activities returns to downtown Mesa
PHOENIX — Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street begins Friday and will offer multiple holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy each day through early January. The East Valley city’s holiday tradition gets underway from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a ceremony to light the nearly four-story-tall tree at Main Street and Macdonald; along with music by the Mesa City Band, a new radio-style performance of “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center and the first arrival of Santa Claus for the 2022 season.
10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
West Valley View
Christmas lights bring holiday cheer to the West Valley
Arizona’s inaugural Desert Farm Lights is bringing light, joy and holiday cheer to the West Valley this winter season. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., families can enjoy three acres of festive illuminated displays, a Christmas maze, bounce houses, countless photo opportunities and more.
AZFamily
Bring holiday spirit to a Valley senior this year with “Be a Santa to a Senior” program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to bring some extra special holiday joy to a senior in the Valley? Consider the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program in Mesa that’s running from now until Dec. 2. The program has been in existence for the past 18 years.
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
'It’s like a dejavú': Driver crashes into Phoenix home, resident says it is not the first time
PHOENIX — Katia Diaz has now experienced two near-death experiences while sitting in the comfort of her home. “It’s like a dejavú that’s kept repeating,” she told 12News Thursday. Diaz and her seven-year-old niece were watching a movie in the living room of their home...
12news.com
Phoenix celebrated Thanksgiving in the spring of 1941. Water was the reason why
PHOENIX — As Arizonans enjoy a slice of pie on Thanksgiving, here's a piece of state history that many may not know about. Phoenix once hosted a massive Thanksgiving party... in April. “This story does provide hope things can change quickly," said Douglas Towne, a writer, historian and hydrologist.
AZFamily
Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. is founded on kindness, delicious treats in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.
fox10phoenix.com
Love in the aisle: Arizona couple gets married at grocery store where they first met
PHOENIX - People often talk of "match made in heaven," but in this particular case involving an Arizona couple, it's a match made in a grocery store. For 78-year-old Dennis Delgado and 72-year-old Brenda Williams, their love story began at the condiment aisle at a Fry's store in Casa Grande on Aug. 3, 2021.
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
AZFamily
Arizona mother adopted as a child now helping other foster kids through nonprofit
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
Couple from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Shelley and Michael Pelky from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on ABC’s 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.’ The Valley couple will be featured on the December 5th episode.
KOLD-TV
World’s favorite tradition: Wanda and Jamal celebrate Thanksgiving together for year 7
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It may be the world’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition: Wanda and Jamal are celebrating together, and this is year seven! They gained viral fame in 2016 when Wanda Dench thought she sent a text to her grandson about Thanksgiving dinner but accidentally sent it to the wrong number. Instead, she sent it to a teenager, Jamal Hinton, who showed up for the holiday dinner.
Comments / 1