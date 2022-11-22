ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

AZFamily

Foster a ‘Turkey Taster’ for your Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re cooking your holiday meals alone this year, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is offering up “Turkey Tasters” that you can foster starting Wednesday until Sunday from 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. These sweet dogs are over 30 pounds and are...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Animals at Phoenix Zoo enjoy Thanksgiving feast

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, many people still have to work, and some of those workers are zookeepers tasked with keeping animals healthy at the Phoenix Zoo. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen takes a look at a feast that has been put on for animals at the zoo.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Merry Main Street with ice rink, other holiday activities returns to downtown Mesa

PHOENIX — Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street begins Friday and will offer multiple holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy each day through early January. The East Valley city’s holiday tradition gets underway from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a ceremony to light the nearly four-story-tall tree at Main Street and Macdonald; along with music by the Mesa City Band, a new radio-style performance of “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center and the first arrival of Santa Claus for the 2022 season.
MESA, AZ
12 News

10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley

PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Christmas lights bring holiday cheer to the West Valley

Arizona’s inaugural Desert Farm Lights is bringing light, joy and holiday cheer to the West Valley this winter season. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., families can enjoy three acres of festive illuminated displays, a Christmas maze, bounce houses, countless photo opportunities and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. is founded on kindness, delicious treats in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

World’s favorite tradition: Wanda and Jamal celebrate Thanksgiving together for year 7

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It may be the world’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition: Wanda and Jamal are celebrating together, and this is year seven! They gained viral fame in 2016 when Wanda Dench thought she sent a text to her grandson about Thanksgiving dinner but accidentally sent it to the wrong number. Instead, she sent it to a teenager, Jamal Hinton, who showed up for the holiday dinner.
MESA, AZ

