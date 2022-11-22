Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own Argument
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
Thomas Jackson
Thomas W. “Tom” Jackson passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was 75 years old. Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Nov. 1, 1947 (All Saints Day), to Darrow and Mary Ann (nee Burbach) Jackson. Tom enlisted...
Sarah Habanek
Sarah Jane Habanek of Delafield was born to eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 82. Born in Port Washington on May 29, 1940, Sarah was the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (nee Mertzig) Godersky. On April 24, 1965, she married the love of her life,...
Port Washington’s three of a kind:
The best season possibly in school history earned the Port Washington High School volleyball team three selections to the North Shore Conference first team. Each comes with her own accolade. Senior setter Sydney Hoeft nearly led the league in assists and may have set a school record. Senior outside hitter...
Christmas events woven into fabric of community
Breakfast with Santa, two-hour parade have become a treasured part of the holidays in Grafton. GETTING A SPECIAL opportunity to meet with the man of the season ahead of his visit to Grafton for Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Nov. 26, were (front row, from left) Miles Grenoble, Leo Rana, Harley Simmons and Harrison Grenoble. Joining Jolly the Elf in back row were Pat Buechler, Todd Novotny and Becky Schimpf of Cornerstone Bank, which is sponsoring the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce event that will run from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Circle B Recreation Center in the Town of Cedarburg. Photo by Sam Arendt.
New team, old chemistry:
Grafton girls’ culture of support will serve young squad well during hoops season. THE GRAFTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Peyton Konczal, Natalie Ernst, Kendyl Conrad, Emily Sewell, Keira Bryhan, Natalie Manuel, Gracie McNabb, (back row) Allison Viesselmann, Grace Viesselmann, Sarah Aleknavicius, Kaitlin Mangan, Marissa Morgan, Amber Radtke, Josie Gehrke and Savannah James. Photo by Sam Arendt.
GPD to fend off porch pirates by accepting packages
The Grafton police department is helping fight porch pirates by offering to accept packages for town and village residents throughout the holiday season. “We want you to shop with confidence and be free of the worry that your packages will not be stolen this holiday season,” Police Chief Jeff Caponera said in a press release.
Young Warrior girls are working hard
Ozaukee lost five players to graduation and only has one senior on the roster. THE OZAUKEE GIRLS’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Savannah Quade, Meredith Clark, Ellie Rodgers, Madie Prom, Kenna Pierson, (back row) Natalie Miller, Morgan Kirmse, Evelynn Geis, Izzy Decker, Paige Kurlinski, Caitlyn Weyker and Chloe Dybul. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Village to ring in season with Dec. 4 tree lighting in park
Saukville will ring in the holidays with the annual village Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Veterans Park. Carols will be sung, Saukville Elementary School music students will perform and Santa is scheduled to make an appearance. The event is sponsored by River of Life Church.
Village OKs 2023 budget
The Belgium Village Board unanimously approved a 2023 tax levy of $813,668 with a tax rate of $5.33 per $1,000 assessed value this month. That means the owner of a $250,000 home pays $1,332.50 in village taxes. The aggregate tax rate, which includes Ozaukee County, the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District...
Fredonia splits clerk/treasurer into two jobs
The Fredonia Village Board last Thursday voted to split one position into two. The board agreed the village should have a treasurer and a clerk instead of a clerk/treasurer. The board discussed the issue in closed session, then voted without discussion or identifying its decision in open session. Village Administrator...
Curbside leaf pickup continues
Curbside brush collection has ended for the year and the village compost site is closed, but the Saukville Department of Public Works will continue to pick up leaves through Dec. 5 if the weather allows. Curbside leaf piles should not contain brush of plant material other than leaves and vehicles...
Challenging others to help feed the hungry
Port State Bank offers matching grant to inspire businesses to contribute to Saukville Community Food Pantry’s efforts to move to larger facility. PORT WASHINGTON STATE BANK has pledged to match 25 donations from 25 businesses totalling $25,000 to help the Saukville Community Food Pantry raise the money it needs to move to a larger facility in Saukville. Announcing the challenge grant recently were (from left) Food Pantry Executive Director Mark Gierach, Port State Bank President and COO James Schowalter and Sara Pashak, president of the Food Pantry Board of Directors. Press file photo.
Dohrwardt says he won’t seek re-election as village president
The Village of Fredonia will get new leadership next April. Village President Don Dohrwardt is leaving, but he doesn’t want to entirely exit community work. “I will not be running for village president next time around. I will be running for village trustee instead,” he said on Nov. 12.
Letters to Santa are due Dec. 14 to the Post Office
The Belgium Post Office has put out its Letters to Santa mailbox again this year. Children are instructed to write their letters to Santa and drop them in the box by Wednesday, Dec. 14. Postage is not necessary.
