Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6
MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil corn freight prices jump 20% in wake of road blockades - trade group Abiove
SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Protests over Brazil's election result that blocked roads in Mato Grosso state earlier this week lifted truck freight prices, affecting the operations and margins of global grain traders at a time when farmers are selling their abundant second corn crop. Truck freight rose 20%...
Agriculture Online
Brazil corn exports to China seen at 368,000 t this month due to new trade protocol
SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Four to six vessels are expected to carry Brazilian corn to China this month, the first shipments since a new bilateral trade protocol entered force, according to maritime shipping data compiled on Wednesday by Victor Martins, risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets. Martins projects...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases on supply prospects; soybeans weighed down by oil prices
Wheat feels pressure on reports of EU wheat coming to U.S. Bean investors keeping an eye on Argentina's weather. (Rewrites throughout; adds start of U.S. trading, bullets; changes byline; previous dateline KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-French wheat, barley crops still ahead of usual growth pace
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French soft wheat and winter barley crops are still about a week ahead of their usual rate of development following a mild autumn, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. Soft wheat in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, had emerged from the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Tight supplies lift Vietnam rates to 16-month high
Bangladesh domestic rates high despite imports, duty cuts - trader. Price fluctuations due to exchange rate, overseas demand steady - Thai trader. Nov 24 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Vietnam hit their highest levels since July 2021 this week, with traders expecting a fall in supply as well as growing demand for the cereal to support prices into the year-end.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Argentina revives 'soy dollar' FX rate until year-end to boost reserves
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina on Friday announced a more generous exchange rate for U.S. dollars brought in through soy exports until the end of the year, seeking to rev up exports of its top cash crop and bring much-needed dollars to central bank coffers. The 230 pesos...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-7 cents, corn mixed, soy down 4-6 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday is the last...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 21
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions for soft wheat and winter barley, covering week 46 ending Nov. 21. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 98 93 Week 45 2022 97 87 Week 46 2021 97 86 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 99 97 Week 45 2022 99 95 Week 46 2021 99 95 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 84 58 Week 45 2022 74 35 Week 46 2021 76 32 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 98 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 97 1 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 99 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
Tesco to provide 14 mln stg of support to British egg industry
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, is providing close to 14 million pounds ($17 million) of additional support to the country's struggling egg industry, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8277 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Agriculture Online
French poultry leader seeks more double-digit price rises on costs
PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - LDC, France's largest poultry group, will need to raise its prices by around 10% next year to cover energy and other costs after already increasing prices by a third since last year, the company said on Wednesday. Food prices in France rose 12% year-on-year in...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports sputter after extension deal with Russia
ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have gotten off to a slower start after a U.N.-brokered deal was extended last week to help ease global hunger, and one Ukrainian envoy put part of the blame on Russia's reluctance to speed up ship inspections. Since the agreement was extended...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops and power fails
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hogs ease; cold storage adds versus year earlier
CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday during thin pre-Thanksgiving trade, though analysts said market fundamentals remains supportive. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Reductions in beef cold storage supplies last...
Agriculture Online
Argentine government says 72.6% of 2021/22 soybean crop sold so far
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Farmers in Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy, have so far sold 72.6% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, lagging the 75.6% sold at the same point a year ago. Producers in Argentina sold 165,500 tonnes of...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's soybean crop severely delayed due to drought, says grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean planting for the 2022/23 cycle is facing severe delays compared to last year, as the country endures a prolonged drought and expects only scant rainfall in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is the world's top...
Agriculture Online
Avian flu outbreak wipes out 50.54 million U.S. birds, a record
CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country's deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to...
Comments / 0