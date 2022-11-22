Read full article on original website
Thomas Jackson
Thomas W. “Tom” Jackson passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was 75 years old. Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Nov. 1, 1947 (All Saints Day), to Darrow and Mary Ann (nee Burbach) Jackson. Tom enlisted...
Sarah Habanek
Sarah Jane Habanek of Delafield was born to eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 82. Born in Port Washington on May 29, 1940, Sarah was the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (nee Mertzig) Godersky. On April 24, 1965, she married the love of her life,...
Grafton rings in the season
It looked and felt a lot like Christmas as Grafton rang in the holiday season on a chilly Sunday night with a tree lighting in Paramount Plaza. The Grafton High School Chamber Singers performed during the event and the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce honored the recipients of its annual awards. Chamber Executive Director Pam King (left in top left photo) introduced the Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Meg Canepa, while Chamber President Sean Fahey (right in photo at left) presented the Outstanding Community Group award to Corey Esselmann of the Rose-Harms Sons of the American Legion. Photos by Sam Arendt.
The Port girls get the gang back together
THE PORT WASHINGTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Kaylee Elgin, Izzy Meyer, Sierra Miller, Paige Scheunemann, (back row) Abby Grisar, Hope Gilhooly, Norah Merow, Lillian Merow, Peyton Keller, Maggie Zirbes, Savanna Miller and Marietta Knepfel. Photo by Sam Arendt.
New team, old chemistry:
Grafton girls’ culture of support will serve young squad well during hoops season. THE GRAFTON girls’ basketball team includes (front row, from left) Peyton Konczal, Natalie Ernst, Kendyl Conrad, Emily Sewell, Keira Bryhan, Natalie Manuel, Gracie McNabb, (back row) Allison Viesselmann, Grace Viesselmann, Sarah Aleknavicius, Kaitlin Mangan, Marissa Morgan, Amber Radtke, Josie Gehrke and Savannah James. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Flag flies in Fredonia’s Oak Park thanks to Eagle Scout and Lions
A beautifully landscaped flagpole graces Fredonia’s Oak Park, thanks to Eagle Scout Skyler Mills, the Fredonia Lions Club and other community sponsors who chipped in to help the Ozaukee High School junior and member of Boy Scout Troop 877 with the project. Posing with Skyler (second from right) in front of the flagpole were (from left) Lions Club member Al Krier, Skyler’s father Billy Mills and Lions Club member Paul Thill. Skyler completed the project earlier this year and received the highest award in Scouting in July. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Versatile Schmitz leads Rocket volleyball honors
It’s difficult to find a statistical category of the Cedar Grove-Belgium High School volleyball team without the name Tara Schmitz at or near the top. The junior led the Big East Conference in blocks with 58 and led the Rockets in hitting percentage at .135. She was second in kills at 1.9 per set, aces with 44 — serving at a 93.3% clip — serve receptions with 263 and assists with 78. She was third in digs with 273 and kills with 169, one less than teammate Katelyn Morris’ 170.
Christmas events woven into fabric of community
Breakfast with Santa, two-hour parade have become a treasured part of the holidays in Grafton. GETTING A SPECIAL opportunity to meet with the man of the season ahead of his visit to Grafton for Breakfast With Santa on Saturday, Nov. 26, were (front row, from left) Miles Grenoble, Leo Rana, Harley Simmons and Harrison Grenoble. Joining Jolly the Elf in back row were Pat Buechler, Todd Novotny and Becky Schimpf of Cornerstone Bank, which is sponsoring the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce event that will run from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Circle B Recreation Center in the Town of Cedarburg. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Board reaches consensus on athletic upgrades
District would pay to redo the track and cover half the cost of synthetic turf football, soccer field. A new high school track and synthetic turf football and soccer field might be in the future at the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District. The School Board last week brainstormed ideas on an...
Fredonia splits clerk/treasurer into two jobs
The Fredonia Village Board last Thursday voted to split one position into two. The board agreed the village should have a treasurer and a clerk instead of a clerk/treasurer. The board discussed the issue in closed session, then voted without discussion or identifying its decision in open session. Village Administrator...
Village OKs 2023 budget
The Belgium Village Board unanimously approved a 2023 tax levy of $813,668 with a tax rate of $5.33 per $1,000 assessed value this month. That means the owner of a $250,000 home pays $1,332.50 in village taxes. The aggregate tax rate, which includes Ozaukee County, the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District...
Eleven Rockets score in season-opening basketball victory
It was a hot start to the season for the Cedar Grove-Belgium High School girls’ basketball team on Nov. 15. The Rockets destroyed Campbellsport, 68-26. Eleven Rockets scored, led by senior Alexis Bahr’s 14 points. She went 6-for-11 shooting two-pointers and hit two free throws. Sophie Beightol had...
Challenging others to help feed the hungry
Port State Bank offers matching grant to inspire businesses to contribute to Saukville Community Food Pantry’s efforts to move to larger facility. PORT WASHINGTON STATE BANK has pledged to match 25 donations from 25 businesses totalling $25,000 to help the Saukville Community Food Pantry raise the money it needs to move to a larger facility in Saukville. Announcing the challenge grant recently were (from left) Food Pantry Executive Director Mark Gierach, Port State Bank President and COO James Schowalter and Sara Pashak, president of the Food Pantry Board of Directors. Press file photo.
Curbside leaf pickup continues
Curbside brush collection has ended for the year and the village compost site is closed, but the Saukville Department of Public Works will continue to pick up leaves through Dec. 5 if the weather allows. Curbside leaf piles should not contain brush of plant material other than leaves and vehicles...
Letters to Santa are due Dec. 14 to the Post Office
The Belgium Post Office has put out its Letters to Santa mailbox again this year. Children are instructed to write their letters to Santa and drop them in the box by Wednesday, Dec. 14. Postage is not necessary.
