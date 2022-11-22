Read full article on original website
Belarus foreign minister Makei dies: news agency
The foreign minister of ex-Soviet Belarus, who this year dismissed concerns that Russia would send troops to Ukraine from his country, has died at the age of 64, the Belta news agency reported Saturday. "The Belarusian foreign minister Vladimir Makei has died suddenly," Belta state news agency reported citing the foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz.
Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed Syria, grain deal - TASS
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Syria and the Black Sea grain deal in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, TASS reported on Thursday citing the Russian defence ministry. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops and power fails
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
WRAPUP 2-Freezing Ukraine tries to restore power after Russian strikes on grid
Germany to recognise Soviet-era famine as genocide. Russian shelling attacks kills seven in Kherson, says official. More than 15,000 people missing in war, says expert. KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Millions of Ukrainians were still without heat or power on Friday after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, with residents warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.
UPDATE 1-Kyiv summit promotes 'Grain from Ukraine' for most vulnerable
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The Ukrainian leader said the plan demonstrated that global food security was "not just empty words"...
Ukraine grain exports sputter after extension deal with Russia
ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have gotten off to a slower start after a U.N.-brokered deal was extended last week to help ease global hunger, and one Ukrainian envoy put part of the blame on Russia's reluctance to speed up ship inspections. Since the agreement was extended...
UPDATE 1-German lawmakers want to declare 1930s Ukraine famine a genocide
BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Germany's ruling coalition and opposition want to declare the Holodomor, the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33 under Soviet leader Josef Stalin, a genocide, according to a draft motion seen by Reuters. The draft describes the Soviet leadership's attempts to...
UPDATE 1-EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the...
Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province,...
UPDATE 2-EU cuts estimate of drought-hit maize crop, raises import outlook
EU cuts maize crop estimate by 1.6 mln T to new 15-year low. Forecast maize imports upped by 1 mln T to 22 mln T. Commission cuts soft wheat exports, raises imports. (Adds details, bullet points) By Gus Trompiz. PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday cut...
The Independent
Taliban treatment of women may amount to crime against humanity, says UN
The way the Taliban is treating Afghan women and girls by excluding them from public spaces such as parks and gyms, as well as stopping them from accessing schools and universities, may amount to a crime against humanity, UN experts said on Friday.This treatment of women and girls may qualify as “gender persecution” under the Rome Statute which has been undersigned by Afghanistan, said Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on Afghanistan, and nine other UN experts.Confining women to their homes is “tantamount to imprisonment”, the UN experts said in a statement, adding that keeping women inside will likely lead...
