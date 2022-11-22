Read full article on original website
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
North Carolina officials consider alternative transportation taxes
State leaders are grappling with how to raise the money to maintain those roads as the population grows and the gas tax becomes a less reliable source of revenue.
qcnews.com
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
Poll: North Carolina voters are optimistic after GOP dominated state elections
(The Center Square) — More North Carolina voters feel better about the direction of the country after Republicans dominated the state’s elections last week, according to a new poll. A Cygnal Polling survey of 600 likely general election voters conducted Nov. 12-14 found 32% believe the country is...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina HBCU files complaint after racially charged bus search, Shaw University president says
RALEIGH, N.C. — A historically Black university in North Carolina says it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard has accused law...
mynews13.com
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
Employees with United Furniture Industries laid off by text
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — United Furniture Industries laid off more employees. The Associated Press reports that United Furniture Industries, based in Okolona, Miss., makes furniture under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand, which it acquired in 2017 from Heritage Home Group LLC for an undisclosed sum. Lane was founded in 1912 in Virginia and merged with Tupelo-based Action Industries in 1972.
publicradioeast.org
No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates
North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
This North Carolina City Has The Worst Potholes In The State
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this North Carolina city.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
obxtoday.com
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in North Carolina?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of North Carolina?
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
United Methodists meet to approve disaffiliations
FAYETTEVILLE — Representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met Saturday, Nov. 19, at Methodist Univer
Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment
CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
North Carolina News Meteorologist and Helicopter Pilot Die in Crash
A North Carolina news station has lost two team members in a helicopter crash. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a Nov. 22 helicopter crash near Interstate 77, their news station confirmed. "The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss," WBTV shared in a Nov. 22...
