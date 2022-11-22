ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
SALISBURY, NC
mynews13.com

Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Employees with United Furniture Industries laid off by text

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — United Furniture Industries laid off more employees. The Associated Press reports that United Furniture Industries, based in Okolona, Miss., makes furniture under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand, which it acquired in 2017 from Heritage Home Group LLC for an undisclosed sum. Lane was founded in 1912 in Virginia and merged with Tupelo-based Action Industries in 1972.
CALIFORNIA STATE
publicradioeast.org

No Thanksgiving turkey for NC prison inmates

North Carolina inmates within the state's 53 prisons will not be eating turkey for Thanksgiving. How could that happen in a state that's known as one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S.?. To feed turkey to the state's more than 29,000 inmates as part of their Thanksgiving dinner,...
carolinajournal.com

Two more NC business incentive packages fall through

Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
WILMINGTON, NC
obxtoday.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in North Carolina?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
WSOC Charlotte

Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment

CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
CHARLOTTE, NC

