City offices to close in observance of Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH (Nov. 22) – City of Savannah offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency services will remain open.

Residential garbage and recycling collection scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24 will be collected Friday, Nov. 25. Sanitation will also collect yard waste Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26. In addition, street cleaning services will operate routinely this week until Nov. 23.

The Dean Forest Road Landfill and Bacon Park Transfer Station will be closed for drop-offs on Thursday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Nov. 25, and reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26. For more information on waste collection services, contact the Sanitation Department customer service at 912-651-6579.