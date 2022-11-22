ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

theperrynews.com

Fire destroys passenger minivan early Friday on Perry Park Avenue

A minivan was destroyed by fire early Friday in the Perry Park apartment complex. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which occurred about 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Perry park Avenue. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and partially extinguished the fire, which fully engulfed the...
PERRY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One killed in Thanksgiving morning crash in Pocahontas County

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man was killed after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Pocahontas County. Iowa State Patrol responded to that crash on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. They say a GMC Sierra crossed the center line and collided with a Semi. The driver of the GMC, identified as 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley, died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

First teen sentenced in deadly shooting outside Des Moines high school

West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses. West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair. Hundreds dead, injured, displaced in Indonesia...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police search for Fort Dodge robbery suspect

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a robber who stole cash from a coffee shop. The robbery happened Tuesday morning at a Scooter's Coffee. Police say the man walked up to the drive-thru, demanded money and took off. Contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1424 if you...
FORT DODGE, IA
KGLO News

Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July

KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month

A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
WAUKEE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced

Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn

A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
MINBURN, IA
theperrynews.com

Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto

An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
DE SOTO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Deaths

(Polk County, IA) — Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, but the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, is facing additional prison time for holding his children at gunpoint during a drug bust in Des Moines in December of 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA

