Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
Fire destroys passenger minivan early Friday on Perry Park Avenue
A minivan was destroyed by fire early Friday in the Perry Park apartment complex. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which occurred about 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Perry park Avenue. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and partially extinguished the fire, which fully engulfed the...
1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Thanksgiving morning crash in Pocahontas County
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man was killed after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Pocahontas County. Iowa State Patrol responded to that crash on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. They say a GMC Sierra crossed the center line and collided with a Semi. The driver of the GMC, identified as 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley, died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Hartley man dead after crash in Pocahontas County
A Hartley man has died after a crash in Pocahontas County early Thursday morning.
Semi strikes pickup head on near Pocahontas, resulting in one death
(Pocahontas) The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatal accident in Pocahontas County. 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, died in the crash. A northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer, was crossed the center line on Highway 4 and collided with Leth’s southbound GMC Sierra. The accident took...
KCCI.com
Iowa family wants answers after woman dies in a crash with boyfriend at the wheel
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The new power pole and pieces of the old one only tell bits and pieces of the story as they lay near Southeast Vandalia drive in Pleasant Hill. Bailey Moureau's family is looking to fill in those bits and pieces with answers. "It's forever changed...
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly harassing step-daughter
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an October incident in which he allegedly harassed his step-daughter after she moved out of their shared residence. Dennis Matthew Ireland, 50, of 6950 Stagecoach Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-degree harassment.
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
KCRG.com
First teen sentenced in deadly shooting outside Des Moines high school
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses. West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair. Hundreds dead, injured, displaced in Indonesia...
KCCI.com
Police search for Fort Dodge robbery suspect
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a robber who stole cash from a coffee shop. The robbery happened Tuesday morning at a Scooter's Coffee. Police say the man walked up to the drive-thru, demanded money and took off. Contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1424 if you...
KGLO News
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
KCCI.com
Former Adventureland owners place blame for deadly accident on plastics company
ALTOONA, Iowa — The former owners of Adventureland are blaming a plastic company for adeadly accident that killed a 10-year-old boy. Adventureland is asking a judge to include Texas-based Cryogenic Plastics (CPI) in the wrongful death lawsuit against them. It says CPI made the replacement parts for a Raging...
theperrynews.com
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
theperrynews.com
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
Des Moines Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Deaths
(Polk County, IA) — Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, but the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, is facing additional prison time for holding his children at gunpoint during a drug bust in Des Moines in December of 2020.
Packages stolen from an Atlantic residence; two people arrested
(Atlantic) Two people were arrested after packages were stolen from a residence in Atlantic. The Atlantic Police Department says on November 18th they received a report of packages that had been stolen from a residence. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
Comments / 1