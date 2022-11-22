Read full article on original website
Fire sends smoke over Doha skyline during World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari authorities say a fire has broken out at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match is set to be played Saturday evening but caused no injuries.Qatar’s Interior Ministry says the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday. The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.
US remains unbeaten against England at World Cups after goalless draw in Qatar
There were no goals in Friday’s game between the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and England in a key World Cup game at Qatar 2022, but the result spoke volumes as to where this American team looks to be heading. Facing an England team full of superstars that...
Canada loses to Belgium in first World Cup match for 36 years
Canada was taught a tough lesson as it lost 1-0 to Belgium in its first World Cup match for 36 years on Wednesday. Despite all its dominance, Canada couldn’t get the goal it so richly deserved and had the frustration of seeing Alphonso Davies’ penalty saved by Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half.
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says Neymar sprained his ankle. Lasmar says “there is no test scheduled for now but we will schedule it if needed. He will be under observation. We will know more tomorrow.” Brazil coach Tite says he is “confident that Neymar will continue playing at the World Cup” but Lasmar says it is too early to comment on the extent of the injury.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister: 'No greater threat' than Russia, seeks to preserve 'global rules-based order'
Lithuania has faced retaliation from China over Taiwan, facing import discrimination after allowing Taipei to open a trade office in the city of Vilnius.
US, allies struggle to support protesters in make-or-break moment for Iran
The U.S., its allies and individuals across the globe are struggling to support protesters in Iran in what observers say is a make-or-break moment that could tip the scales for regime change in Tehran. President Biden said in early November that “we’re gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.” But outside experts…
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers are insisting they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies. The EU says it will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.
Neymar suffers ligament injury to right ankle and will miss next game
Five-time World Cup champion Brazil will be without stars Neymar and Danilo for their next match due to injury, the team announced on Friday. Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed both players will miss the team’s next match against Switzerland on Monday, but remained hopeful they would play again in the tournament.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn’t even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed —...
EU Council chief Michel to travel to China for talks Dec. 1
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Council president Charles Michel will travel to China for talks to address the economic imbalance between the two trading giants and the Asian nation’s relations with Russia and neigboring Taiwan. The one-day visit Dec. 1 will seek to find a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. Over the past years as China increased its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.
Venezuela’s government, opposition to resume negotiations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and its opposition say they will resume over the weekend long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of their country’s complex crisis. The announcement Thursday comes two weeks after delegates from both parties met to address the Venezuelan crisis, promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Norwegian diplomats will guide the negotiations. The talks formally began in September 2021 in Mexico but were suspended the following month when President Nicolas Maduro ordered his delegation to withdraw in protest of the extradition to the United States of a close ally.
US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkey strikes Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. official currently in Syria is calling for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border. Nikolas Granger, the U.S. senior representative to northeastern Syria, said in comments posted on Friday that the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-IS fight.
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea. China has denied there was a forcible seizure and said the debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch was handed over by Philippine forces after a “friendly consultation.” Sunday’s incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu island is the latest flareup in the long-seething territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines and four other governments. A Philippine spokesperson said a diplomatic note was relayed to China for “clarification from the Chinese side over the incident.”
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said Friday that the Jan. 9-10 North American summit would also include bilateral meetings with both countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had already agreed to make the trip. Neither U.S. nor Canadian officials have officially confirmed their attendance. The three leaders met last year in Washington. Such talks usually focus on immigration, security and the economy. But this year, both the United States and Canada have asked for consultations over López Obrador’s policy of favoring Mexico’s state-owned power company.
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France have pledged to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by the countries’ leaders Friday, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return. Before Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago, Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies. Since then, Germany has scrambled to find other sources. France is struggling to meet its electricity needs due to repairs at nuclear power plants. There are concerns that a sharp rise in electricity demand from France this winter, coupled with lower production in Germany, could strain the continent’s grid.
EU official: Kosovo, Serbia reach a deal on vehicle plates
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says Kosovo and Serbia have reached a deal on a dispute over vehicle number plates, defusing rising tension between the two Western Balkan neighbors. The EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell, posted in his social media page that Kosovo’s and Serbia’s negotiators “have agreed to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalization of their relations.” Earlier this week Borrell had failed to convince the two countries’ leaders to do that, raising concerns in Brussels. The EU-backed Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, which is aimed at normalizing relations between the former foes in the Western Balkans, has been at a virtual standstill for years.
Kim’s sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attacked South Korea with a string of insults for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North. Kim Yo Jong called South Korea’s president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Her diatribe Thursday came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. Last month, South Korea imposed its first unilateral sanctions on North Korea in five years. The United Nations Security Council is unlikely to impose new sanctions because China and Russia oppose them.
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency says Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves but warned that the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter. Fatih Birol cited the fact that Russian gas supplies to Europe may end completely next year, while China’s demand for liquefied natural gas looks set to rebound as its economy recovers from the pandemic. Additionally, the IEA projects new gas capacity coming online in 2023 to be the lowest in two decades. Birol said Thursday that solidarity among European nations was key. The IEA chief said Russia will lose about $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 because of its war in Ukraine.
From prisoner to PM, Malaysia’s Anwar had long ride to top
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — More than two decades after his dramatic ouster from government and imprisonment, Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim finally has his day. Anwar was named Malaysia’s prime minister by the nation’s king and sworn in Thursday. He trumped a Malay nationalist leader to clinch the top job after Saturday’s divisive elections led to a hung Parliament. Becoming prime minister capped Anwar’s roller-coaster political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests and a reform movement that rose into a major political force. It was a second victory for his reformist bloc, which won 2018 polls but lost power after 22 months amid a power struggle.
