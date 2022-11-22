ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man allegedly held razor to woman’s neck on JetBlue flight

A Utah man was arrested and charged after allegedly holding a razor blade to a woman’s neck on a flight. Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, was on a JetBlue flight from New York to Salt Lake City on Nov. 21 when he allegedly assaulted the passenger next to him, according to the Department of Justice.
