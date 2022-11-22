Read full article on original website
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This Location
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone Wrong
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in Washington
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major Trade
The Suburban Times
Affordable holiday event for families on Dec. 10: Christmas at Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood
Submitted by Historic Fort Steilacoom. Join us at Fort Steilacoom Museum in Lakewood from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, as living historians re-enact the Christmas of 1857 as the holiday season might have been celebrated in these buildings 165 years ago. Re-enactors will gather in candlelight...
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SouthSoundTalk
Where to See Christmas Lights in Tacoma and the South Sound
All is once again merry and bright within the South Sound community as we welcome Santa and his reindeer in preparation for everyone’s favorite gift-giving holiday, Christmas. Already Christmas trees are going up, presents are being wrapped, and neighborhoods are lighting up with holiday cheer as colorful string lights decorate the streets to help guide the big man’s sleigh. Yes, the lights will soon be up in magical displays portraying the Christmas holiday’s beauty and magic. Here to take part in this favorite holiday tradition and bring joy to all in the spirit of the season are these wonderful Christmas light displays in Tacoma and the South Sound community!
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
Tri-City Herald
Shopping for Christmas tree? Two Washington spots among best places to buy, Yelp says
People are beginning to unpack their Christmas decorations and make room for a tree as the next holiday approaches. For those in Washington, two Christmas tree spots are on Yelp’s list of “Top 25 spots to buy a holiday tree in 2022.”. A tree farm in Bremerton made...
Fog delays Thanksgiving Day flights at SEA
SEATAC, Wash. — Heavy fog delayed Thanksgiving Day travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, forcing some planes to take off later than scheduled and others to circle around before landing. FlightAware reported 177 delays Thursday at SEA, and at one point Thanksgiving morning, the airport topped the site’s MiseryMap.
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Makes It Easy to Enjoy the Arts
There are many places around the world renowned for their vibrant art scenes, from New York to Paris. Unbeknownst to many outside the Pacific Northwest, Olympia boasts exceptional local spaces for performers, painters, musicians, and everyone in between to share their creativity. Harbor Heights, a 55+ community, is centrally located in the heart of Downtown Olympia and is within walking distance from theatres, art galleries and more. Harbor Heights resident Helen Pass recently relocated from the city of San Francisco and is overjoyed with the local activities and live performances available to art enthusiasts right outside her front door.
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
treksplorer.com
Best Time to Visit Seattle, Washington
The best time to visit Seattle is from June to September, during the summer months. Whether it’s exploring national parks, hiking in the mountains, or lazing on the beach, summer in Seattle is all about the outdoors. Festivals are held every weekend, and the city is alive with sun-kissed energy.
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
Seattle area’s first taste of winter snow could arrive next week as temperatures plunge
Forecasts call for heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass this weekend, with light accumulations also possible in the Seattle area starting next Tuesday. Most of the area at the pass will be dry to start Saturday with a little bit of sun. High clouds move in pretty quickly ahead of a stronger weather system.
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Tacoma?
Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Poulsbo, WA
Poulsbo is a city under Kitsap County in Washington, known to have great access to Liberty Bay. Because of its small population, Poulsbo is known to be a quaint little city. However, don’t let its size fool you—Poulsbo has a lot of activities beyond outdoor adventure in Liberty Bay.
q13fox.com
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
Are there any abandoned places in Tacoma?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Tacoma to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
secretseattle.co
The Seattle Tree Lighting Celebration Is Kicking Off The Holidays This Weekend
Looking for something festive to do the day after Thanksgiving? You don’t want to miss the downtown Seattle tree lighting celebration this Friday, November 25. There will be live music, giveaways, fireworks, and more fun at this free event presented by Alaska Airlines. Read on for all the details...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington shares five things to do with your kids in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Skagit-Stanwood-Arlington's picks for the five things to do in Skagit County, Stanwood, Arlington, and Granite Falls with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
q13fox.com
Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage
KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
