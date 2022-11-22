All is once again merry and bright within the South Sound community as we welcome Santa and his reindeer in preparation for everyone’s favorite gift-giving holiday, Christmas. Already Christmas trees are going up, presents are being wrapped, and neighborhoods are lighting up with holiday cheer as colorful string lights decorate the streets to help guide the big man’s sleigh. Yes, the lights will soon be up in magical displays portraying the Christmas holiday’s beauty and magic. Here to take part in this favorite holiday tradition and bring joy to all in the spirit of the season are these wonderful Christmas light displays in Tacoma and the South Sound community!

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO