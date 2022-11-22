ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons open as underdogs vs. Commanders in Week 12

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LJVc_0jK9JsJB00

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) may be on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, but a Week 12 win in Washington would go a long way. While both teams are coming off of wins in Week 11, the Commanders are playing better football.

After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Washington dominated the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Falcons lost to the 3-8 Panthers in Week 10, and barely defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Commanders are four-point favorites over the visiting Falcons. Atlanta has a money line of +180. Tipico also gives the Commanders a 66 percent win probability.

The Commanders defeated the Falcons by four points last season, but Atlanta won the previous six matchups between the two franchises. If the Falcons do win, it will be without tight end Kyle Pitts, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, along with defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham.

Atlanta is 1-4 on the road , while Washington is 2-3 at home this season. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Commanders stand in the NFL power rankings after Week 11?

The Washington Commanders defeated the Houston Texans 23-10 in Week 11 to improve to 6-5 on the season. The win was Washington’s fifth in its last six games. The Commanders put on a show in the first half, holding the Texans to five total yards and rolling up 246 yards of total offense. However, Washington head coach Ron Rivera seemingly took his foot off the gas pedal in the second half. The Commanders only passed the ball five times in the final 30 minutes of the game.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 12 vs. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at Arrowhead Stadium facing the Los Angeles Rams before a three-game road stretch. While their record might not reflect a championship-caliber team, there are plenty of members of this Los Angeles squad who just became Super Bowl champions a season ago. Kansas City will need some top-notch performances from some key players in order to come away with a win against this team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Giants could return vs. Commanders in Week 13

The New York Giants are a bit down after losing in Dallas on Thanksgiving afternoon but there could be some hope on the horizon. Head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday morning that four players who have been out injured — right tackle Evan Neal (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), guard Ben Bredeson (knee) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) — could be ready for the team’s next game on December 4 against the Washington Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Our score predictions for Clemson vs. South Carolina

Dabo Swinney and Clemson have a home matchup against rivals South Carolina this Saturday, as the team is coming off a nice 40-10 win over Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.  Clemson, 10-1 (8-0 ACC), heads into rivalry weekend against a Gamecocks team that is coming off a very big win of their own. To the shock of many, South Carolina dismantled former No.5 Tennessee to make this matchup with Clemson that much more interesting.  The No.8 Tigers head into another week as the betting favorite for the eleventh straight game this season, this time around being double-digit favorites. Even with South Carolina’s big win last...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders

The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.            List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Slusher quits Arkansas football team ahead of Mizzou game

Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher was not in uniform pre-game ahead of the Hogs’ final game of the season Friday at Missouri. Arkansas communications staffers confirmed Slusher had quit the team. Slusher, the team’s starting nickel, posted from Instagram on Thursday with a dateline in Oklahoma. Slusher is from Broken Arrow. Arkansas was set to fly out to Columbia earlier Thursday. On Friday, about two hours before kickoff, someone controlling Slusher’s Twitter account was tweeting, as well, fueling online speculation about his status. Slusher, along with teammate Anthony Brown, was initially suspended for one game by coach Sam Pittman following an arrest for disorderly conduct on the weekend of November 5 after the team’s loss to Liberty. Police body-cam footage made public last week suggested officers ignored other civilians who were participating in the same activities that allegedly led to one of the officers grabbing Brown. Slusher played in six games for the Razorbacks this season with 28 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for-loss. List Five predictions for Arkansas vs. Missouri on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at USC

For Notre Dame, an incredible end to an up-and-down season is on the line. The Trojans have a shot at the College Football Playoff, and only a win will help that chance. Both teams have something to play for, even the stakes aren’t exactly the same for them. If you love college football, you must watch these teams battle it out in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears QB Justin Fields pushing to play vs. Jets

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a separated left shoulder that has his status in question for Sunday’s game against the Jets. Fields has been limited in practice all week, and he’s officially been ruled a game-time decision for Week 12. From listening to Fields and coach Matt Eberflus, it sounds like Fields will play if he can.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Bold predictions for Bears vs. Jets

The Chicago Bears return to the east coast for the final time this season when they get set to take on the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. The Bears (3-8) are coming off their fourth loss in a row after dropping a close one to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. The Jets (6-4) are also reeling, losing a heartbreaker to the New England Patriots and are looking to get back on track to stay in the playoff hunt.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Texans in Week 12

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend. Miami has won seven games this season, but they have seemed to only find consistency on both sides of the ball for one full game. Between the injuries, turnovers and penalties it hasn’t been easy, but it’s also culminated in two separate winning streaks of at least three games.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out

Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

176K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy